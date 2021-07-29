National Premier Soccer League: Napa Valley 1839 FC edges El Farolito 2-1

Purple seemed to bring luck to 1839 FC. For the first time all season, the club left its first-half struggles behind and managed a lead — even with only 10 men for a large portion of the match. Up to this point the Wine Country side had been most effective during the second halves of matches, tallying 13 of its 18 goals during those 45 minutes.

Early on, though, it appeared as if El Farolito would spoil Napa’s night. Immediately, in the first minute, the side from San Francisco just missed an opportunity to take the lead as a shot from striker Brayan Villalobos hit the crossbar. With Federico Cortes making his home debut in goal, in place of Sucre Herrera, Napa Valley didn’t seem fazed by the close call and controlled both sides of the ball for the remainder of the half.

Napa Valley began to string passes together and not share the ball with the visitors. Cortes wasn’t tested again until the final minutes of the half, when he made a spectacular save at another shot attempt from Villalobos on a scrambled loose ball after a corner kick.