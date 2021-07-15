National Premier Soccer League: Napa Valley 1839 FC ties Sacramento Gold, 2-2

Since starting the season with two defeats, Napa Valley 1839 FC has strung together three games without dropping points in the National Premier Soccer League's Golden Gate Conference.

“It was a very intense match, said leading 1839 FC scorer Luis Ramirez. “Sacramento is a very physical team that took advantage of our minor mistakes to take the lead, but we continued to battle and managed to overcome our errors and nearly take the match.”

Napa Valley controlled ball possession most of the match, but flashbacks of its previous two home matches continued. Just 7 minutes in, Sacramento was awarded a penalty kick after 1839 FC goalkeeper Sucre Herrera tripped up striker Dominic Vegaalban in his goal box. Vegaalban converted to put Gold FC up 1-0.

Having given up a penalty in each of its three home games so far, Napa Valley didn’t seem to dwell on it as it immediately attempted to tie the contest. The first clear opportunity came in the 30th minute, when striker Dario Pavon took a well-placed hard shot from outside the 18-yard box — only to see it get saved by the fingertips of Sacramento goalkeeper Alejandro Reyes.

Despite keeping Reyes busy, Napa Valley failed to equalize and went into halftime trailing 1-0.