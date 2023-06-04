Dario Pavon scored just before and just after halftime and Napa Valley 1839 FC held on for a 2-1 National Premier Soccer League win over visiting Sacramento Gold FC on Saturday night.

Napa Valley improved to 5-2 in the Golden Gate Conference, only four points behind first-place El Farolito (6-0-1) of San Francisco.

Pavon broke a scoreless tie in the 38th minute with a goal assisted by team captain Gerardo Mendoza on 1839 FC’s home field at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium.

Twelve minutes after halftime, Pavon scored on a pass from Ivan Sakou to make it 2-0.

“I think it was a really good defensive effort, from everybody. Everybody was in on it,” 1839 FC head coach Mark Corbett said. “When you have a goal scorer like Dario Pavon on your team — that’s now seven goals in his last three games — we can afford to be a little more defensive and when we do have attacking opportunities, go forward. We’re confident that we’re going to score goals.”

Sacramento Gold (2-5) halved its deficit in the 66th minute, when Dominic Vegaalban converted a penalty kick. But Napa Valley kept the Gold at bay for the last 24 minutes and stoppage time. That’s no small feat, said 1839 FC center back Alvaro Carreras, now in his fourth season with the team.

“I think it was a tough match for us because of the opponent,” he said of Sacramento (. They have quality, especially at forward. So we were super focused on defense, and working as a team together. We knew that we have quality with (Pavon), so any chance that we have, I know that we are going to score goals. So for us, it’s important to keep a clean sheet. We couldn’t today because we received a penalty, but I think that the whole team worked together on defense and offense — especially when Dario scored the first goal.

“Sam (Henneberg), the center back, and Alex (Clewis), the goalkeeper, played really good today. We very happy with the win. We are getting in a good rhythm and we have three wins in a row already, so we need to keep going with the wins, and I think we are going to finish the regular season in a good position. Everyone in the club is excited for the playoffs. We went last year to the semifinals and the year before to the semifinals, so our goal this year is to get to the final and win the championship.”

Alvaro, Henneberg and Mendoza each played all 90 minutes for 1839 FC, as did Willian Bonora Santana, Victor Cascon, and Luis Hernandez Velasco. Also seeing significant minutes were Jose Maravilla, Mohey Mersal, Christian Ceja Paniagua, Miguel Galvan, Arjan Dosanjh, Marco Manzo and Sakou.

“We have three games to go in the regular season, two at home, one on the road. That now gives us a real good chance to be in the top four (seed-wise) and have a home playoff game in the first round,” Corbett explained. “It goes from conference, to regionals, to the national semifinals and final. We targeted the guys with making sure we try to get 16 games this year – which would be the national final as the 16th game. It’s one game at a time, but we certainly going to try to push on as long as possible.”

Napa Valley hosts FC Davis (0-5-1) next Saturday at 7 p.m., visits FC Davis at 6 p.m. June 17 at the Dairy Complex in Davis, and hosts non-GGC foe California Odyssey SC of Clovis at 7 p.m. June 24 to finish the regular season.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

