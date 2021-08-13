National Premier Soccer League

Napa Valley struggled to create opportunities after that as the half concluded Academica still up 1-0.

To begin the second half, 1839 FC attempted to cause damage by utilizing its speed in the wings. Efforts from fullbacks Paris Martins and Paul Ramsey to play in crosses for their strikers were strong but with no goals to show. It wasn’t until the 70th minute when 1839 FC finally had a chance to equalize.

Francisco Mendoza, who had entered the match as a substitute in the second half, combined with striker Dario Pavon on a play nearly identical to the one Academica used to take the lead. He took a strike at the goal that wasn’t secured by Turlock’s goalkeeper and 1839 FC’s Luis Mendoza was at the right spot to follow in the loose ball and even up the game. However, his attempt went over the crossbar.

A desperate Napa Valley side during the final minutes of the match sent numbers on the offensive, leaving its defense vulnerable. With 10 minutes to go 1839 FC again had an opportunity to equalize the match, but center back Gerardo Mendoza’s attempt sailed over Academica’s crossbar after a series of rebounds in the hosts’ goal box. Ultimately the spaces left in the defensive end would haunt 1839 FC as Jorge Carmona scored the Turlock team’s insurance goal in the final minute.