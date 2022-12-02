NBA: Ex-Napa High School Spiritleaders on Warriors dance team

During the season opener for the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, Kimberly Melgoza and Maddie DeLong experienced the championship banner raising and ring ceremony.

The former Napa High School Spiritleaders took the floor along the rest of their teammates to pump up the crowd.

Prior to the season opener, DeLong and Melgoza were selected to be members of the very prestigious Warriors Dance Team Gold Squad after an intense audition process. The audition process consisted of two full weeks of different rounds, cuts, and interviews. The jazz dance and hip-hop round occurred on the same day and those that passed moved on to the semi-finals. The semi-finalists then had one week to learn a new routine.

Interviews also took place as an additional effort to look for candidates that would be great ambassadors for the organization. Those that made it past the interviews and the semifinals moved on to the final round. The finalists performed more routines at Chase Center in front of an audience of 500 spectators, including a freestyle solo round and a group dance number. Hundreds of participants started the process and 23 were selected to the team.

DeLong is a 2017 Napa High School graduate and has made a career out of dancing. She was a National Dance Alliance All-American dancer and an NDA three-time National Champion. In 2016, her team won the Small Varsity Pom Division and International Pom Division and were overall Grand National Champions. DeLong was selected to be an NDA instructor upon her graduation, teaching high school and college dancers at summer dance camps across the country. She then became an instructor at The Dance House Napa Valley, a local dance studio.

“Both the NHS Spiritleader program and my time working for Alex Blitstein at The Dance House Napa Valley have taught me valuable lessons and life skills that have helped me get where I am today,” DeLong said. “These programs have taught me how to manage my time, take constructive criticism, be disciplined, and show up as a good teammate.”

Prior to joining the Warriors Dance Team, DeLong graduated from the University of San Francisco and was a member of the Dons' dance team. Now, DeLong has transitioned to professional dance and credits her coaches for helping her through this journey.

“I am truly grateful for all the coaches and mentors that have been part of my journey. I feel incredibly grateful to now be part of the Warriors Dance Team and I can’t wait to continue to grow as a person and dancer alongside our amazing and inspiring coaches and teammates.”

Melgoza graduated from Napa High School in 2019 and is also an NDA All-American dancer, as well as a JAMZ Cheer & Dance National Lyrical Champion.

“The NHS Spiritleader program taught me the core values of what it takes to be on a dance team and how to become a leader in my community,” she said. “The program pushed me to become a better dancer and was where I found my leadership voice.”

Melgoza is an instructor for The Dance House Napa Valley alongside DeLong.

“I am beyond grateful to have a home like The Dance House Napa Valley,” Melgoza said. “I can’t thank Alex Blitstein enough for all that he has done for me for being an incredible mentor and friend. He has given me so many amazing opportunities and has taken me in to share my love and passion for dance with young children in my community.”

Melgoza also is a guest choreographer and instructor for the Napa High School Dance Department's salsa team. Prior to becoming a member of the Warriors Dance Team, Melgoza began taking classes from The Cultivate Code, a professional dance mentorship program that helps aspiring pro dancers learn about what it takes to be on a pro dance team. The Cultivate Code is run by Warriors Dance Team Director Sabrina Ellison and Warriors Dance Team assistant coach Amira Mourad.

“This program helped me in so many ways in becoming a better dancer and performer, but most importantly it allowed me to find my true self confidence. … It is a community of aspiring dancers that show so much love and support for one another,” Melgoza said.

Delong and Melgoza join four other Napa High School alumni as professional performers for sports organizations during the 2022-23 NBA and NFL seasons.

Maddie Spencer, a 2015 alumna, is a second-year cheerleader with the San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush alongside 2016 alumna Rachel Remboldt, who is also a second-year Gold Rush cheerleader.

Ashli Horrell, a 2016 alumna, is a second-year Seahawks Dancer for the Seattle Seahawks.

Katie Sur made the New England Patriots Cheerleaders team this year after graduating from Napa High School in 2015.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what my alumni have gone on to accomplish,” said Napa High School Spiritleaders Director Hollie Johnson. “We have had hundreds of alumni go on to compete on college dance teams at the national level as well as be selected for professional companies in Los Angeles and New York. Many others are teaching in schools or studios across the country.

“It fills my heart with joy knowing how many lives my alumni are impacting. They are sharing their passion for dance and instilling discipline and the value of hard work that will continue to benefit them the rest of their lives.”