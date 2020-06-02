NBA: Grant Napear out as TV announcer for Sacramento Kings, also done with talk radio show

“I’m not as educated on BLM as I thought I was,” Napear said. “I had no idea that when I said ‘All Lives Matter’ that it was counter to what BLM was trying to get across.”

The controversy was sparked Sunday evening when a Twitter exchange between Napear and Cousins led to responses from former Kings Chris Webber and Matt Barnes, among hundreds of other social media users. Napear and Cousins have a contentious history. Napear once called Cousins the “crudest, most vile player that I have ever been around in my 31 years in the NBA.”

During a weekend of unrest in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Cousins directed a tweet at Napear, prodding him for his take on the Black Lives Matter movement. Napear responded: “Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven’t heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER. … EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!”

Cousins was seemingly unsurprised Napear would assert that “all lives matter,” a phrase commonly viewed as dismissive to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Lol as expected,” Cousins replied.

Webber joined the discussion Monday morning.