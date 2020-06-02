NBA: Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear suspended for Black Lives Matter remarks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KHTK radio host and Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear has been placed on administrative leave following remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement during a Twitter exchange with former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins.

"The Grant Napear Show" opened without the familiar voice of its host Monday as program director Jason Ross read a statement from Sports 1140 KHTK and Bonneville International Corporation, the station's parent company.

"Grant Napear has been placed on administrative leave while we are investigating the statement that was made on Twitter," Ross said.

Ross went on to open the show with Jay Johnson. They were later joined by former Kings guard Doug Christie, who co-hosts Napear's afternoon radio show and partners with him as a color commentator during Kings television broadcasts on NBC Sports California. Christie spoke in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, but he did not address Napear's absence.

The Kings have not provided a statement and did not respond to questions from The Sacramento Bee. Napear apologized in an interview with Bee columnist Marcos Breton on Monday morning, saying he planned to apologize during his afternoon show.