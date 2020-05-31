NFL: Former 49ers Eric Reid, Torrey Smith spar on Twitter over Jed York donation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former 49ers safety Eric Reid had some sharp words for 49ers owner Jed York on Saturday night.

Reid, who knelt alongside Colin Kaepernick for the national anthem during the 2016 season, took to Twitter after York pledged to donate $1 million in the fight against racial discrimination.

"Nobody wants your money Jed," Reid tweeted. "We want justice. We've always wanted justice. Y'all are truly (deluded)."

Torrey Smith, a wide receiver who played alongside Reid with the 49ers in 2015-16, leaped to York's defense. He referenced "countless conversations" with York about these issues and expressed gratitude for the owner's "commitment to the Bay and injustices everywhere."

"I was there and watched the way he handled Kap's protest," Smith wrote to Reid. "He was willing to support in any way possible and was trying to figure out and understand how to help. I never heard him say "don't kneel" one time. He focused on helping. He has my respect for ever."

While York consistently offered public support for Kaepernick's right to peacefully protest as he knelt for the national anthem, Reid's response to Smith said that wasn't the case in private.