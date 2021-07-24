NHRA Sonoma Nationals: Capps provisional No. 1 in Funny Car

Alexis DeJoria claimed the second spot on Friday for the second straight race after going 3.898 at 325.61 and Matt Hagan, who won last weekend in Denver, took third after the first qualifying session with a run of 3.909 at 328.94

In Top Fuel, Force was the first driver to reach the 3.60s, going 3.694 at 329.42 in her 11,000-horsepower Flav-R-Pac dragster to claim the No. 1 spot on Friday. A week after setting the track record in Denver, she is trying for another No. 1 qualifier to claim the top spot for the fourth time this season and 24th time in her career. Force is also attempting to win for the first time this season. Antron Brown is currently second after going 3.724 at 326.71, while his teammate, Leah Pruett, is directly behind thanks to her pass of 3.749 at 323.97.

Hartford is on track to accomplish a major first in his standout Pro Stock career, going 6.533 at 209.92 in his Total Seal Chevrolet Camaro. That gave him the provisional No. 1 position on Friday and should it hold, Hartford, who has one win this season, would grab his first career No. 1 qualifier in the class. Hartford will have his work cut out for him as ideal conditions are slated for Saturday’s final two rounds of qualifying, but the veteran is off to a strong start. His KB Racing teammate Kyle Koretsky is currently second thanks to his run of 6.538 at 209.65 and Aaron Stanfield is a spot behind after going 6.548 at 209.69.