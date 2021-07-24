NHRA Sonoma Nationals: Force, 72, closing in on his 800th weekend of drag racing

It’s hard to know which motivates John Force the most, nitromethane or adrenaline.

The hyper-energetic Force, known for his ebullience and personable manner, is synonymous with the sport of drag racing. After 45 years of racing from one end of the country to the other, he is one of the most popular drivers on the Camping World NHRA tour, proven by the large cluster of autograph seekers outside his pit stall Friday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway.

At an age when racers half his age are likely retired and sitting on the sidelines, the 72-year old Force is still rocketing down drag strips at over 300 miles an hour and even is in contention for yet another Funny Car world title.

‘I love it,” he said. “If I was in Indy Car or NASCAR, I wouldn’t still be racing at half my age. I’ve been around for so long that dinosaurs know me.”

His record over 4½ decades is the stuff halls of fame are made for, dwarfing those of other top competitors. Sixteen NHRA driving championships and 21 titles as a car owner have made Force one of the most recognizable names in motorsports.

While those stats are proof of his success, others are proof of his resilience and durability — some might even say survival skills — in a sport Force not only lives for, but that almost killed him.