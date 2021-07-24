NHRA Sonoma Nationals: Force, 72, closing in on his 800th weekend of drag racing

It’s hard to know which motivates John Force the most, nitromethane or adrenaline.
The hyper-energetic Force, known for his ebullience and personable manner, is synonymous with the sport of drag racing. After 45 years of racing from one end of the country to the other, he is one of the most popular drivers on the Camping World NHRA tour, proven by the large cluster of autograph seekers outside his pit stall Friday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
At an age when racers half his age are likely retired and sitting on the sidelines, the 72-year old Force is still rocketing down drag strips at over 300 miles an hour and even is in contention for yet another Funny Car world title.
‘I love it,” he said. “If I was in Indy Car or NASCAR, I wouldn’t still be racing at half my age. I’ve been around for so long that dinosaurs know me.”
His record over 4½ decades is the stuff halls of fame are made for, dwarfing those of other top competitors. Sixteen NHRA driving championships and 21 titles as a car owner have made Force one of the most recognizable names in motorsports.
While those stats are proof of his success, others are proof of his resilience and durability — some might even say survival skills — in a sport Force not only lives for, but that almost killed him.
The NHRA race this weekend at Sonoma Raceway, where he has collected eight of his 153 career wins, marks his 797th weekend of NHRA competition. More remarkably, Force has come out on top in 1,987 elimination rounds, a record as unlikely to be broken as DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak in baseball.
Coming into Sonoma, Force is a two-time winner, one of only two drivers to win more than one Funny Car event out of eight. He credits a new crew chief and the pandemic, which forced him to park his team for the year, with rejuvenating him for the success so far in 2021.
“I got myself in better physical shape,” said Force, who is 25 pounds lighter after working out in his home gym, “and being out of the seat for a year gave me a better focus in the car.”
Still, not many men at any age would strap themselves into a car with more horsepower than 20 new Corvettes that accelerates to 330 miles an hour in 1,000 feet. The eight G’s Force withstands in a launch off the starting line — eight times his body weight — is twice the four G’s that Jeff Bezos and his companions felt for a few seconds during their rocket launch this week, and Force launches his Funny Car up to eight times a weekend.
In the cockpit of a Funny Car is where the adrenaline and nitro mix for Force.
“It’s an adrenaline rush,” he said. “There’s hellfire belching out the exhaust pipes and I’ve got 10,000 horsepower and the guy in other lane has 10,000 horsepower and you can be a hero or a zero in seconds.”
He also credits energy from the fans for his success, noting that it’s gotten personal over the years.
“They will even bring you birthday cakes when you’re out on the road,” he said.
Force’s success, which includes 10 consecutive Funny Car championships, often overshadows how he got to the top of drag racing. Georgia Seipel, who managed drag racing at Sonoma Raceway for 30 years before her retirement three years ago, remembered Force borrowing gas money to get from track to track in his early days.
“It took me 10 years to win my first race and 15 years to win my first championship,” Force recalled. “I’ve been upside down and on fire, too, so I know the drill.”
That includes a crash at Texas Motorplex in 2007 that nearly killed him. An engine exploded at mid-strip, violently jerking Force’s car into the other lane. He T-boned Kenny Bernstein before his car slid and flipped down the track, shedding parts in every direction. Among other injuries, Force suffered a badly broken ankle and fingers.
“The doctors told me I’d never race again but that they might get me to walk with a cane,” he told USA Today Sports at the time. “But I knew I’d race.”
At this weekend’s Sonoma Nationals, being in contention for his 17th Funny Car championship leaves any thought of retirement idling at the finish line.
“It’s too late for me to retire because it’s already passed me by,” he joked, but added “I don’t want to go out sitting in a rocking chair on a porch. I want to be on the drag strip, because that’s where I feel at home.”
At the end of 1,000 feet, when the nitro is exhausted and the adrenaline runs its course, the green light in his lane becomes a time machine for Force.
“I become 18 again,” he said, “because winning makes me a young man.”
Seipel Family named Grand Marshal
The Seipel family, long known in drag racing circles as “the first family of drag racing in Northern California,” has been named Grand Marshal of this weekend’s NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway.
Kyle Seipel, son of longtime Sonoma Raceway drag strip manager Georgia and Super Gas pioneer Ted, lost a three-year battle with cancer on June 21.
Kyle spent his life in and around drag racing, first as a racer, crew chief and promoter and then as Sonoma Raceway’s drag racing manager, taking the reins from his mother in 2018. Known affectionately as “Big Nasty” within the racing community, he was also well known for the Spring Fling Bracket Races he produced with business partner Peter Biondo.
Kyle was one of the most accomplished racers in the history of NHRA’s Pacific Division, with 22 Division 7 titles. He began racing at age 12 and competed alongside his father as a four-car team during the late 1980s and early 1990s. He boasted 10 NHRA Lucas Oil Series Division 7 championships and 12 Division 7 E.T. Finals titles, and claimed national event victories in five different Sportsman categories.
Georgia has been involved in the sport for more than 60 years, including 10 years as a drag racer (1976-1987) behind the wheel of a hot pink 1956 Austin-Healey, and 10 years managing Baylands Raceway in Fremont. After joining then-Sears Point Raceway in 1988, she was instrumental in the growth of the track’s drag racing programs — including Wednesday Night Drags and Top the Cops, as well as Summit ET Bracket Drag Racing.
In a racing career that spans six decades, Ted has achieved great feats behind the wheel. Some of his achievements include six NHRA National Event victories, five NHRA E.T. Finals crowns, numerous divisional event titles, and countless bracket racing wins. Ted will compete in the Super Gas class this weekend.
The Seipel family, which also includes Kyle’s wife, Dana, and children, Sydney and Hudson, will be represented by Georgia and Ted and will be honored during pre-race festivities on Sunday morning prior to the NHRA Sonoma Nationals final eliminations.
For more information about the event, visit sonomaraceway.com, follow @RaceSonoma or call 800-870-RACE.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Ryan Mooney, who graduated from Vintage High School last month, recently signed a letter of commitment to continue his lacrosse career with Sa…
The St. Helena Little League Junior All-Stars got closer to playing their high-caliber brand of baseball with each new inning Saturday, but th…
Former Blue Oak School student Olivia "Ollie" McDonald signs with the NCAA Division I school Bucknell University.
A.M.P. Construction settled for ties two nights in a row in recent Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division softball action at …
Reagyn Shoop, a 2021 Vintage High graduate, didn't let the COVID-19 pandemic keep her from realizing her dream of running track in college.