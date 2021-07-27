NHRA Sonoma Nationals Notebook: Winners by fractions of a second

After three days of qualifying and eliminations, Sunday’s final eliminations for the Camping World NHRA Sonoma Nationals proved that drag racing at the elite level is a game of milliseconds, with each of the championship runs settled by split seconds. The combined winning margin of the four Nitro classes was a mere .039 second.
In Pro Stock Motorcycles, Karen Stofffer beat Drew Hines off the line by .003 second to claim the win at the end of 1,000 feet by .002 of a second. In Pro Stock, Aaron Stanfield outran Drew Glenn by .023 seconds the biggest winning margin of the day.
In Top Fuel, Steve Torrence claimed his sixth win of the year and 56th in his career by outrunning Leah Pruett by a mere .011 second.
“It was way too close,” said Torrence in a post-race interview. “Leah had the best car all weekend and we got lucky.”
In Funny Car, Robert Hight knocked off Matt Hagen by a mere .020 second.
For Stoffer, who grew up in Northern California, her 10th career win was the highlight of an emotional homecoming to Sonoma Raceway.
“I’ve been here many times, it’s my home track, and it’s my first win here,” she said.
Her career began at Sonoma with regional Division 7 racing in the 1980s and Georgia Seipel, who managed the track’s drag racing program for 30 years, and her husband Ted and son Kyle were mentors throughout the years.
“It’s hard to come here and not say the name Seipel,” said Stoffer, referring to the family named Grand Marshals for the weekend of racing.
“You can call this track Sonoma, Sears Point or Infineon,” she added, listing previous names of the facility. “But to me, this track is Seipel.”
Locally, Marko Pervolaris of Petaluma won his first Sonoma Nationals trophy in the Super Comp category of Sportsmen racing, driving a 1,200-horsepower rail dragster owned by his father and with his sister Lela as crew chief.
Tough day for fast qualifiers
All four of the weekend’s top qualifiers were eliminated before the finals.
Angie Smith, who claimed the first No. 1 qualifier slot of her career Saturday after an emergency engine swap, was first off the line in Sunday’s second round and appeared to be on her way to a trip to the semifinals when she lost power just before the finish line.
In Top Dragster, Brittany Force faltered in the semifinals, losing to Leah Pruett despite running her fastest speed of the weekend — 330 mph — in the previous round.
The Camping World NHRA all-time winner in Pro Stock, Greg Anderson, was upset by Aaron Stanfield in the semifinal round. Anderson is still looking for his 97th career win, having gone winless since 2019.
In Funny Car, Ron Capps, who cruised through qualifying and early eliminations, was upset by John Force Racing’s Robert Hight in the semifinal round despite a 322 mph run when Hight edged him with a speed of 323 mph.
