NHRA Sonoma Nationals Notebook: Winners by fractions of a second

After three days of qualifying and eliminations, Sunday’s final eliminations for the Camping World NHRA Sonoma Nationals proved that drag racing at the elite level is a game of milliseconds, with each of the championship runs settled by split seconds. The combined winning margin of the four Nitro classes was a mere .039 second.

In Pro Stock Motorcycles, Karen Stofffer beat Drew Hines off the line by .003 second to claim the win at the end of 1,000 feet by .002 of a second. In Pro Stock, Aaron Stanfield outran Drew Glenn by .023 seconds the biggest winning margin of the day.

In Top Fuel, Steve Torrence claimed his sixth win of the year and 56th in his career by outrunning Leah Pruett by a mere .011 second.

“It was way too close,” said Torrence in a post-race interview. “Leah had the best car all weekend and we got lucky.”

In Funny Car, Robert Hight knocked off Matt Hagen by a mere .020 second.

For Stoffer, who grew up in Northern California, her 10th career win was the highlight of an emotional homecoming to Sonoma Raceway.

“I’ve been here many times, it’s my home track, and it’s my first win here,” she said.