The first victory celebration of last weekend’s sports car races at Sonoma Raceway was as much about winning at life as it was about winning a race.

When Sausalito native Memo Gidley parked his Mercedes GT machine on the black and white checkered stage, it marked the end of the first of five SRO-sanctioned races in various classes scheduled for Saturday.

But for Gidley, one of Northern California’s most well-known and beloved drivers, it marked a new beginning for a driver who has survived a race far more grueling than thrashing a high-powered car around the hilly and twisty track for an hour.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s my home track. My family is here. My 2-year-old daughter is here and it’s her first race,” an ecstatic Gidley said while hoisting his daughter onto his shoulders with the trophy in one hand and celebratory champagne in the other and giddily posing for pictures with an endless procession of supporters.

David and Cindy Balendai, wearing matching shirts with Memo’s name prominently displayed, were among the first in a throng of well-wishers to hug him in a victory lane celebration that looked more like a reunion of old friends and family.

“We’ve been family friends for 27 years since he started racing in Formula Atlantics. We’ve known him through all of his ups and downs,” said David Balendai, gesturing like a roller coaster and stopping at the lowest point. “That includes three years of him being in constant pain.”

The low point he referred to was one of the most devastating crashes ever in sports car racing. Gidley, who had risen to the top professional level of sports car racing, was driving a prototype Corvette in the 2014 24 Hours of Daytona when disaster struck. He was setting up a pass when the slower car unexpectedly changed lanes to his right. In a split second, Gidley darted left to avoid a crash. Blinded by the sun and his vision blocked by the car in front of him, Gidley couldn’t see the stalled Ferrari sitting on the edge of the track. The impact at full speed tore Gidley’s car apart like it had been splintered by a bomb, shredding parts as it careened off track. His body was in even worse shape.

The impact broke his back and mangled his legs. The next few years of his life were lost in a haze of painful rehabilitation. Initially unable to sit or stand without debilitating pain, he spent months lying face down on a massage table 24 hours a day as his bones healed. Repairing nerve damage took much longer.

Saturday’s race was not Gidley’s first since his accident. In the three years since he has been medically cleared to race, he has driven sporadically in one-off races for different owners, where he didn’t have the opportunity to create a sense of teamwork with the crew that’s essential to winning. Last year, he also finished second in the championship standings in IMSA’s LMP2 class, but which only ran nine races.

But his win on Saturday was his first in front of his hometown fans and his second victory of the young season. During the SRO season opening weekend in St. Peterburg March 3-5, he won on Saturday and finished second on Sunday, which put him in the championship points lead for the GT America series. “Now, we are ready for a full season,” said Gidley, which will include 18 races.

On Saturday, he showed his championship muscle by leading every lap of the race and holding off a hard charge from the runner-up car just two-tenths of a second behind him as the two diced through lapped traffic.

His car owner is David Traitel, who Gidley taught to race go karts two years ago.

“After I got cleared to race, he put a car together for me,” said Gidley. “He said it didn’t matter if I was fast or slow. He said he just liked watching me drive. How cool is that? With that kind of support, how can you ever have a bad day? I can’t thank Dave enough and I’ve had so much support coming up through the ranks and since the accident.

Gidley finished fourth on Sunday morning, slowed by excessive tire wear after contending for the lead in the opening segments of the race.

“Work hard and dream big,” is his encouraging signature autograph on hero cards for fans. Last Saturday, after years of nightmare, “I’m living my dream,” he said with a smile.

Racing with Heart

Among the teams competing last weekend at Sonoma Raceway was Heart of Racing, which brought three Mercedes GT machines to race in two classes. When the team wins, so do critically ill children in Seattle. The team, which competes in several forms of sports car racing, donates a portion of its on-track winnings to Seattle Children’s Cardiology Research Fund.

“Over the years, we’ve donated $10 million,” said Ian James, a team principal who also drove in the GT Pirelli Class at Sonoma.

The tradition that began with the original team owners has continued with the new owners’ group over the last four years, led by video game designer Gabe Newall and businessman Yahn Bernier. Besides donating funds, the team occasionally gets to visit children at the hospital, which James says boosts their morale.

“it’s a privilege and its humbling,” said James. “It’s hard to see kids in such difficult situations, but it’s amazing how positive kids can be.”

Vasser-Sullivan second At Sebring

On March 11, the driving trio of Jack Hawsworth, Ben Barnicoat and Kyle Kirkwood claimed the runner up finish in the GTD Pro Class in the Twelve Hours of Sebring endurance race, the highest finish ever in the Florida event for Vasser-Sullivan Racing, which is co-owned by Napa auto dealer and former Indy Car driver Jimmy Vasser.

The once-around-the-clock race saw four full-track caution flags in the final two hours, including after a crash among the top three overall race leaders in the GTP class with nine minutes to go, that made stretching fuel mileage on the 17-turn 3.54 mile road course the winning strategy. The class winner, Madison Snow, stretched his final tank over 40 laps to secure the win.

“If you asked us prior to the season if we’d finish third and second at Daytona and Sebring, we would’ve definitely taken that. It’s a really good start to the season for us in points,” said Hawksworth.

In a companion team car in the GTD Class, drivers Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo and Parker Thompson battled back from 19th place to finish fifth after being penalized for a quick fuel stop that failed to meet the minimum time in the pits.

“Today was about adversity,” said Thompson. “I feel like Sebring might only be half of the hours of Daytona, but it is absolute mayhem. For anybody that doesn’t know what the Twelve Hours of Sebring is or has never driven it before, I can say this was 10 times harder than Daytona ever was. To come away with our No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 with four wheels on it and we’re parking in the top-five, I’m pretty happy.”

