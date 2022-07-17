Northern California Auto Racing: Napa High grad Zampa ruling in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Late Models racer Dylan Zampa, a 2022 Napa High School graduate, was one of eight winners on A-All Mini Storage Salute to America night at the one-third-mile All American Speedway on July 9.

The first 35-lap feature for the NASCAR/Berco Redwood Late Models had on track fireworks that rivaled in intensity the actual pyrotechnics show that concluded the night.

Fort Bragg’s Aidan Daniels led the opening three laps before 2019 track champion Jason Romero of El Dorado Hills drove past him in turn one to lead lap four. Madera Speedway champion Jason Aguirre followed into the second position soon after.

Zampa, the undefeated points leader, started fourth and worked past Aguirre for second by lap eight.

Auburn’s Thomas Martin, the 2021 series runner-up, spun for a caution flag on 13. Zampa used the outside to seize the lead from Romero on the restart, leading lap 16. Romero grabbed it back on lap 18 before Zampa won the battle at the point on lap 19.

Kylie Daniels and Lane Anderson each suffered spins for successive cautions. On the restart, Zampa picked the inside line and Romero went to work on the top. Zampa led lap 26 by just .002 seconds before Romero led laps 27 and 28 by a nose. Romero cleared Zampa and got a car length of separation by lap 31. Zampa fought back, driving to Romero’s bumper as the white flag flew.

Coming out of turn four for the finish, Zampa collided with Romero to send him spinning. Loomis’ Kenna Mitchell avoided the melee and was awarded her first career Pro Late Model victory. Phoenix’s Bradley Erickson, Fort Bragg’s Aidan Daniels, Aguirre, and Martin were scored as the top-five finishers.

Romero suffered significant front-end damage that prevented him from starting the second 35-lap feature.

Kylie Daniels of Fort Bragg drove to the front of the pack with Aguirre in tow. Aguirre and Daniels tangled in turn three, sending Daniels into a spin which damaged her front end to eliminate her from the event on lap 17. Aguirre restarted at the rear as well.

Erickson inherited a lead which Zampa quickly took away on the outside on the restart. Zampa drove off for his eighth NASCAR Late Model win of the season, followed in order by Mitchell, Erickson, Martin, and Aidan Daniels.

Up next for All American Speedway is the Summerfest this Saturday, July 23. Zampa also races Late Model Twins at the track on Aug. 6 and Sept. 10.

In his previous night of racing on June 4, Zampa scored his seventh consecutive win to open the 2022 Berco Redwood Late Model season. The sweep of the twin 35-lap features boosted his local championship hopes while also accumulating critical state, regional, and national points for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

After winning the first feature, Zampa lined up in the eighth position for the second feature per NASCAR procedures. 2019 Jr. Late Model champion Brody Armtrout of Smartsville made a strong return to Roseville, going around the outside of Ripon’s Henk Gaalswyk, Jr. to lead lap one. Fort Bragg’s Aidan Daniels slammed the backstretch wall to bring out a caution on lap three. Auburn’s Thomas Martin reeled in Armtrout after starting fifth, taking over the lead on lap 17. Zampa worked his way up to third as well. Zampa then passed Armtrout for second on lap 26.

The lead for Martin appeared insurmountable for Zampa until Fort Bragg’s Lane Anderson spun in turn four, setting up a restart with six laps remaining. Martin picked the inside and the pair ran side-by-side. Zampa executed a cross over exiting turn four, diving inside to lead lap 33. Zampa earned the victory over Martin, 2021 Jr. Late Model champion Kenna Mitchell of Loomis, Armtrout, and Gaalswyk.

Saturday’s opening 35-lap salvo saw Michael Mitchell take the initial lead around the outside of Daniels. Anderson spun across the backstretch with Armtrout making minor contact with the spinning car to require a caution. Zampa edged to the inside of Mitchell on the restart and grabbed possession of the lead by lap 10. Martin and Mitchell had a furious battle for second that boiled over with contact in turn four, allowing Price to drive around the outside of them for the position on lap 23. Kenna Mitchell surged past Price in the late laps to finish second. Zampa, Kenna Mitchell, Price, Martin, and Daniels were the top-five finishers.

Zampa went into that night ranked No. 36 in the country, out of hundreds of drivers who have competed across North America.