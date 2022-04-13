Northern California Auto Racing: Napa’s Zampa sweeps Late Models

ROSEVILLE — Napa’s Dylan Zampa lifted his record in the 2022 NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Models to 3-0, sweeping the twin 35-lap features before a large crowd on Saturday night at All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota.

Zampa’s second feature win was the most dynamic for the 18-year-old, as he overcame an eight-car invert to take over the lead by the conclusion of Lap 8. He never relinquished the position over the final 27 laps.

The first 35-lap feature lined up with Kylie Daniels of Fort Bragg and Loomis’ Michael Mitchell on the front row. Mitchell went around the outside to lead Lap 1. Mitchell, Zampa and 2021 champion John Moore of Granite Bay made up the top three in a tight formation by the 14th lap. Zampa worked his way to the inside of Mitchell on Lap 16 on the backstretch, then cleared Mitchell to lead Lap 18.

Zampa led Mitchell, Moore, Daniels, and 2021 runner-up Thomas Martin of Auburn at the finish.

Colorado Springs’ Holly Clark started on the pole for the second 35-lap race after the inversion. Daniels and Kenna Mitchell of Loomis both spun entering Turn 3 to require a caution flag on Lap 2. When action resumed, former Junior Late Model champion Aidan Daniels of Fort Bragg drove past Clark on the outside for the lead on Lap 5.

Zampa knifed into second, then made the pass for the top spot on Lap 8. Clark drifted back to seventh on the high side by Lap 11. Daniels and 2021 Jaws Gear & Axle Modified champion Eric Price collided, battling for third in Turn 3 to bring out caution just shy of halfway. A caution for debris on Lap 22 did not deter Zampa as he topped Michael Mitchell, Moore, Aidan Daniels and Martin as the top five finishers.

All American Speedway will have Armed Forces Night on May 14, featuring NASCAR/Berco Late Model Twins, Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds, Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, Junior Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, and the Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash.

Visit allamericanspeedway.com for more information.