Notes and Quotes: Juniors vie for titles Sunday at Silverado

Clark Van Gaalen of Turlock High School and Ellie Bushnell of Granite Bay High lead an invitation-only field of 49 boys and girls ages 12 to 18 going into the Junior Golf Association of Northern California 2020 Tournament of Champions at Silverado Resort and Spa this Sunday, Oct. 25.

There is an 8 a.m. shotgun start on the North Course. An awards ceremony, featuring the presentation of 21 scholarships, will conclude the event.

Awards for Player of the Year, points champion and low scoring average champion will be presented.

The top players will receive low medalist awards for their rounds following the TOC.

“We’ve been able to have certain sponsors step up to the plate and give away some scholarships to help us with the 21,” said Shane Balfour, Executive Director of the JGANC, an organization that puts on tournaments for juniors, ages 7 to 18, at public, semi-private and private courses throughout the year. “There’s quite a few to give away and we look forward to doing that on Sunday.”

The Johnny Miller “Champ” Foundation will present five scholarships. The Foundation honors Miller’s father, Larry Otto Miller.