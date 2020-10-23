Notes and Quotes: Juniors vie for titles Sunday at Silverado

Clark Van Gaalen of Turlock High School and Ellie Bushnell of Granite Bay High lead an invitation-only field of 49 boys and girls ages 12 to 18 going into the Junior Golf Association of Northern California 2020 Tournament of Champions at Silverado Resort and Spa this Sunday, Oct. 25.
There is an 8 a.m. shotgun start on the North Course. An awards ceremony, featuring the presentation of 21 scholarships, will conclude the event.
Awards for Player of the Year, points champion and low scoring average champion will be presented.
The top players will receive low medalist awards for their rounds following the TOC.
“We’ve been able to have certain sponsors step up to the plate and give away some scholarships to help us with the 21,” said Shane Balfour, Executive Director of the JGANC, an organization that puts on tournaments for juniors, ages 7 to 18, at public, semi-private and private courses throughout the year. “There’s quite a few to give away and we look forward to doing that on Sunday.”
The Johnny Miller “Champ” Foundation will present five scholarships. The Foundation honors Miller’s father, Larry Otto Miller.
“Johnny is an amazing man. He is kind enough to graciously have us play his great golf course,” said Balfour. “He goes above and beyond. The whole facility is just a tremendous supporter of JGANC and junior golf in general.”
Johnny Miller, one of Silverado’s owners, is a World Golf Hall of Fame member and a two-time major champion.
Additional scholarships are provided by Bryson DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open Championship last month at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, and the Clampett-Jones Family.
DeChambeau, who plays out of Clovis, Calif., is No. 6 in this week’s Official World Golf Ranking.
Van Gaalen won the boys’ 14-15 age-group division and the boys’ overall title at the Johnny Miller “Champ” Junior Championship, a two-day, 36-hole JGANC premier event in July at Silverado. He shot 3-under-par 69 on the South Course and 2-over 74 on the North Course, finishing with a 1-under 143 total.
“Clark has had a stellar year,” said Balfour. “He has a very bright future ahead of him.”
It was Van Gaalen’s sixth age-group win and fourth overall title at the time.
Bushnell is one of the top players in Northern California.
“Ellie is a super, super player,” said Balfour.
The field also includes Katie Robinson, a senior at American Canyon High.
Robinson, who plays out of Silverado, has played in six events this year and has six Top-10 finishes with one win in the girls 16-18 age group.
The players will start on Nos. 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 1, in both “A” and “B” groups.
The field consists of girls ages 12-18 and boys ages 14-18.
Prolific Prep of Napa opens its 2020-21 basketball season at the Top Flight Invite this weekend at Highland High School in Gilbert, Arizona. There are eight teams entered in the event.
Prolific Prep was scheduled to face Big Red of Mater Dei-Santa Ana on Friday.
Players to watch for Prolific Prep, according to a MaxPreps.com report on Oct. 22:
Nate Bittle and Isa Silva, from the Class of 2021, and Arterio Morris and Kamari Lands, from the Class of 2022.
“With the high school basketball season set to begin in two weeks, the Top Flight Invite will serve as a measuring stick for elite teams expected to make some noise in the national rankings this season,” MaxPreps.com reported.
Also in the field is Air Nado (Coronado of Henderson, Nevada), LV Orange (Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas, Nev.), National Spotlight (IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida), STORM (Lake Norman Christian of Davidson, North Carolina), Team Sizzle (Minnehaha Academy of Minneapolis, Minnesota), and Tri-Star Basketball (Sunnyslope of Phoenix, Ariz.).
ESPNU will carry Sunday’s first game starting at 10 a.m.
ESPN2 will carry three games on Sunday, starting at 12, 2 and 4 p.m.
Bill Buckner and Warren Brusstar, both Napa High School graduates, and Tom Seaver, who made his home in Calistoga, have been recognized by CalHiSports on the state’s all-time World Series alumni list, a compilation from 1968 to 2020.
It’s “a list of every player from a California high school in the World Series,” calhisports.com reported on Oct. 20.
Buckner played first base for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1974 and was at first base for the Boston Red Sox in 1986. Buckner, a 1968 Napa High graduate, batted .289 with 1,208 RBIs and 174 home runs over 22 seasons in the major leagues. He died in 2019 from Lewy body dementia.
Brusstar, a 1970 Napa High graduate, was a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980. He completed his career with a 28-16 record and 14 saves over nine seasons. He had a 3.51 earned run average in 340 games.
Seaver, from Fresno High, pitched for the New York Mets in 1973. Seaver, a 12-time All-Star selection who won 311 games during a 20-year career, passed away on Aug. 31 of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, in Cooperstown, New York, announced. Seaver, who had a 2.86 ERA and struck out 3,640 batters, was elected in 1992 to the Hall of Fame.
Kathryn Henry of Silverado Resort and Spa and Lisa Winsten of Danville's Blackhawk Country Club tied for first place in Flight B of the Women’s Golf Association of Northern California Legacy Stroke Play Championship on Oct. 20 at Green Valley Country Club in Solano County.
Henry and Winsten each shot 9-over-par 81s.
Rico Abreu of Rutherford is 30th in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series points standings.
Abreu has entered 15 events and started 13 of those. Abreu has four Top-5 and seven Top-10 finishes.
Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron tied for 44th place last week at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event, in Richmond, Virginia.
McCarron had rounds of 72, 71 and 71 for a 2-under 214 total at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.
Bill Miller, a Vallejo native, is the primary crew chief for the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, it was announced by Major League Baseball and reported by www.mlb.com.
Miller has been an umpire in the majors for 22 years.
There are seven umpires assigned to the World Series.
Alexander Chin, Faith Low, Mark Morgan, Itsuko Moridaira and Jeff Burda have been named as 2019-20 Northern California Golf Association Players of the Year, it was announced on Oct. 19 at ncga.org.
Chin is the NCGA Player of the Year, Low is the Women’s Player of the Year, Morgan is the Senior Player of the Year, Moridaira is the Senior Women’s Player of the Year, and Burda is the Super Senior Player of the Year.
