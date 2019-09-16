Hannah Chau, a Justin-Siena graduate, finished 11th and set a personal record time for the 6,000-meter distance for the UC Irvine women’s cross country team at Saturday’s UC Riverside Invitational.
Chau had a time of 20:44.5 on the UCR Ag/Ops Course.
“Hannah had a great race and has set the expectation to be competing with the best in the conference in November,” UC Irvine distance coach Casey Kear said in a report at ucirvinesports.com.
***
Kiwa Anisman was the individual medalist for the Macalester College (Saint Paul, Minnesota) women’s golf team at the Saint Mary’s Invitational, a two-day event that was played at the Bridges Golf Course in Winona, Minn., over the weekend.
Anisman, a Vintage High School graduate who is from Yountville, had rounds of 86 and 78, a career low score, on the par-71, 5,823-yard course. She won by one shot over Maija Tanberg of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
It’s Anisman’s first collegiate win. There were 42 players in the field. The final round was played on Sunday.
Anisman was tied for third place after Saturday’s first round.
Anisman is a sophomore at Macalester, a small, private NCAA Division III school that is a member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
She was named All-Monticello Empire League each of her four years on the Vintage girls golf team and was the MEL Player of the Year as a junior and senior.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races last week in Stockton and Calistoga.
Abreu was sixth in a 30-lap feature race and earned $2,300 at Stockton Dirt Track.
Abreu was eighth in the 25-lap Wine Country Outlaw Showdown feature race at the Napa County Fairgrounds’ Calistoga Speedway and won $2,100.
***
Scott McCarron tied for 15th place at The Ally Challenge, a PGA Tour Champions event, in Grand Blanc, Michigan Sunday.
McCarron, a Vintage High graduate, had rounds of 66, 67 and 75 at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
He is the Charles Schwab Cup leader.
***
Julia Sangiacomo continues to play very well for Santa Clara University volleyball team.
The Justin-Siena graduate had 13 kills on a .297 hitting percentage, two service aces and nine digs as the host Broncos beat Northern Colorado, 3-1 at the South Bay Battle last week.
Sangiacomo had 10 kills, six digs, two block assists and 12 points in a 3-0 loss to Marist.
***
Bob Johnson, who plays out of the Chardonnay Golf Club in American Canyon, tied for 26th place at the Northern California Golf Association’s 58th Senior Championship last week.
Johnson had rounds of 78, 74 and 76 for a 228 total at Poppy Hills Golf Course, located at Pebble Beach.
***
Napa Valley 1839 FC lost its National Premier Soccer League Members Cup match on Saturday, falling 3-0 to host Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The NPSL Members Cup is a fall tournament and the participants are league member teams. The tournament is governed by the United States Adult Soccer Association, the league said on its website, npsl.com. The tournament concludes on Oct. 26.
This is the third year of Napa Valley 1839 FC, a local men’s amateur soccer team.
Napa Valley 1839 FC went 3-6-2 during the West Region Conference’s Golden Gate Division regular season.
***
Running unattached for Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, Manny Guzman finished 15th in the Open 8K in a time of 26:13.9 on Saturday at the UCR Cross Country Invitational.
Guzman is a Vintage High graduate.
The meet was held on the Agricultural Ops Course.
Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvr