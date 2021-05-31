Notes and Quotes: Mott is All-PacWest for Dominican in softball

Kerr founded Kerr Cellars in 2013. Kerr Cellars produces Napa Valley sauvignon blanc, reserve red and Sonoma Coast pinot noir.

Curvature Wines features Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon and Sonoma Coast Chardonnay.

According to kerrcellars.com:

“Aiming for perfection in every bottle, Kerr Cellars wines were born of rigorous vineyard selection, intuitive winemaking, and meticulous attention to detail. Made in strictly limited quantities, our wines are all about capturing the very best of our region and bringing you a true taste of our little corner of Northern California.”

Speaking at a press conference on May 18 prior to the start of the 2021 PGA Championship in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, PGA of America president Jim Richerson said the golf industry, as a whole, is in a really positive place.

“Even though we had to adjust like everybody did this past year, we saw golf really kind of bounce back in record numbers. Rounds of golf were up 14% year over year. We had over a half a million new juniors that got introduced to the game … ” Richerson said in a transcript provided by ASAP Sports at asapsports.com. “ … We’re seeing those rounds continue to be at record numbers into 2021.