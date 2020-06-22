Notes and Quotes: Napa softball's Guzman named to All-State Honor Roll

Napa High School’s Grace Guzman, the Grizzlies’ center fielder and leadoff hitter, was named to the CalHiSports.com All-State Honor Roll as part of the website’s senior salutes for softball, it was announced on June 16.
Guzman, who has signed with UCLA, was selected first-team outfield.
It’s an honor roll list consisting of seniors only.
“As stated several times, there’s not even close to the number of games that would have needed to be played to fairly select any sort of official 2020 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Teams for softball this year. We still wanted to do something with an honor roll list of top seniors who have either enjoyed outstanding high school careers or who had started out 2020 especially well,” CalHiSports.com reported.
Guzman completed her four-year Napa High career with very impressive statistics: 132 hits, including 23 doubles and five triples, .466 batting average, 50 RBIs, 104 runs scored, 76 stolen bases.
***
Brayden Greenlee of Napa High was recognized as a member of the North Bay Basketball Academy’s 17U showcase team by Simply Basketball.
“We would like to spotlight the players and programs who would have been chasing their dreams of earning scholarships to play at the next level,” simplybasketballhq.com reported on June 9.
Greenlee, a junior, was named as the Offensive Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team.
He was also named first-team All-Vine Valley Athletic League after averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.1 assists per game.
Greenlee and Gabe Patrick, a junior from American Canyon High, were recognized by Prep Hoops in its 2021 Napa Marin County Prospect Watch, at www.prephoops.com.
Patrick was among the finalists for Offensive Player of the Year on the All-County team.
***
Seven players from Napa’s Prolific Prep, led by Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett, are listed among the state’s top college prospects for boys basketball in the senior class in the final 2020 rankings, CalHiSports.com announced on June 9.
Green, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is No. 2.
Burnett, a 6-3 shooting guard, is No. 6.
Saba Gigiberia, a 7-1 center, is No. 16.
Frank Anselem, a 6-10 center, is No. 18.
Mawot Mag, a 6-7 forward, is No. 32.
Coleman Hawkins, a 6-9 center, is No. 38.
Jack Wetzel, a 6-4 shooting guard, is No. 70.
“The final 2020 Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 is based on evaluations from performances back to fall league and the entire 2019-20 season (including the section playoffs and CIF regional championships),” CalHiSports.com reported.
***
Fallou Cisse of Napa’s Prolific Prep is listed among the Hot 100 players in the final 2021 rankings in the state for boys basketball, CalHiSports.com announced on June 11.
At No. 4, Cisse is a 6-foot-8 forward.
It’s a final look at the state’s top college prospects in the junior (2021) class, CalHiSports.com said.
“The final 2021 Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 is based on evaluations from performances back to fall league and the entire 2019-20 season (including the section playoffs and CIF regional championships),” CalHiSports.com reported.
***
Jordan Pope is listed No. 4 and Mike Sharavjamts is No. 24 in the final 2022 boys basketball state Top-65 player rankings, CalHiSports.com reported on June 13.
Pope, a 6-foot-2 point guard, and Sharavjamts, a 6-7 forward, both play for Napa’s Prolific Prep.
It’s “a final look at the close of the (2019-20) school year at the state’s top college prospects in the sophomore (2022) class,” CalHiSports.com reported.
“The final 2022 Cal-Hi Sports Top 65 is based on evaluations from performances back to fall league and the entire 2019-20 season (including the section playoffs and CIF regional championships),” CalHiSports.com reported.
***
Pierre Isaac Geneste of Napa’s Prolific Prep is listed No. 3 in the final 2023 boys basketball state Top-25 player rankings, CalHiSports.com announced on June 15. It’s a look at the state’s top college prospects in the freshman (2023) class at the close of the 2019-20 school year, according to CalHiSports.com.
Geneste is a 6-foot-11 center.
“The final 2023 Cal-Hi Sports Top 25 for the 2019-20 school year is based on evaluations from the entire 2019-20 season, from the 2019 fall leagues to the CIF regional championships. Our initial 2023 Cal-Hi Sports Top 25 was based on middle school tournaments and showcases we had the opportunity to view in the past few years,” CalHiSports.com reported.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature races on June 12 and 13 at Knoxville Raceway, in Knoxville, Iowa.
Abreu finished 26th in the 25-lap feature on June 12.
Abreu was eighth and earned $1,800 in the 30-lap feature on June 13.
***
Katie Robinson of American Canyon shot an even-par 72 and won the girls 16-18 division of the Spring Creek Junior Championship on June 8.
The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played at Spring Creek Golf & Country Club in Ripon (San Joaquin County).
Brooklyn Blankenship of American Canyon shot 98 and finished 10th in the girls 14-15 division of the Haggin Oaks Junior Championship on June 16 in Sacramento.
The JGANC event was played at the Arcade Creek Golf Course at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.
***
Vintage High was recognized in a report by CalHiSports.com on June 9 as having one of the “most popular” mascot names in the state in the Crushers.
***
Playing on a sponsor exemption, Scott McCarron did not make the cut after rounds of 71 and 72 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, a PGA Tour event June 8-14 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
It marked the PGA Tour’s return to competition after a 12-week hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCarron, a 1983 Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, won the PGA Tour Champions’ Schwab Cup title in 2019.
He was named as the recipient of the 2019 Jack Nicklaus Award as the Player of the Year. He had three wins, three runner-up finishes, and 14 top-10s last year, surpassing $2 million in earnings for the third straight season. He was the leader in the Charles Schwab Cup standings – a season-long points race – for 21 straight weeks.
He also won the Arnold Palmer Award, which is presented to the leading money winner. He had $2,534,090 in earnings.
The Golf Writers Association of America voted McCarron as its Senior Player of the Year for 2019.
He joined the PGA Tour in 1995. He played his junior golf out of Silverado Resort and Spa, the home of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open.
