Notes and Quotes: Napa softball's Guzman named to All-State Honor Roll

Napa High School’s Grace Guzman, the Grizzlies’ center fielder and leadoff hitter, was named to the CalHiSports.com All-State Honor Roll as part of the website’s senior salutes for softball, it was announced on June 16.

Guzman, who has signed with UCLA, was selected first-team outfield.

It’s an honor roll list consisting of seniors only.

“As stated several times, there’s not even close to the number of games that would have needed to be played to fairly select any sort of official 2020 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Teams for softball this year. We still wanted to do something with an honor roll list of top seniors who have either enjoyed outstanding high school careers or who had started out 2020 especially well,” CalHiSports.com reported.

Guzman completed her four-year Napa High career with very impressive statistics: 132 hits, including 23 doubles and five triples, .466 batting average, 50 RBIs, 104 runs scored, 76 stolen bases.

Brayden Greenlee of Napa High was recognized as a member of the North Bay Basketball Academy’s 17U showcase team by Simply Basketball.