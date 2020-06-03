Notes and Quotes: Van Winden named to U.S. Collegiate Beach National Team

Hendrix served as the director of player development and quality control during the 2019-20 season for Vanderbilt.

“Damany is a talented coach who has strong familiarity with our system,” coach Jerry Stackhouse said in a report at vucommodores.com on May 28. “We believe his passion, knowledge, and teaching ability will be very impactful in the continued development of our current student-athletes. His understanding of our culture will enable him to identify and connect with the future Vanderbilt student-athletes on the recruiting trail.”

Hendrix’s duties last season also included overseeing student-athlete development programs, community service initiatives, special events, and assisting with branding and marketing, player behavior, academics and camps, according to vucommodores.com.

“I am humbled, and truly honored for this opportunity,” Hendrix said at vucommodores.com. “I am excited to continue to help coach Stackhouse build this program and to help execute his vision. I am anxious to get on the floor with these young men, and help them become better players and to continue to help them develop as young men.”

Hendrix is a 1998 Vallejo High graduate who was named All-Southland second-team in 2002 and third-team in 2003 for Lamar. He graduated from Lamar in 2003 with a major in general studies.