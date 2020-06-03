Notes and Quotes: Van Winden named to U.S. Collegiate Beach National Team

Torrey Van Winden of Napa was named to the 2020 U.S. Collegiate Beach National Team, USA Volleyball and Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo announced.
Van Winden, a Vintage High School graduate, is one of 29 players who were named to the team. Players were nominated to the team by their coaches and selected based on their collegiate rankings, according to a report at www.gopoly.com.
Van Winden played both indoor and beach volleyball for Cal Poly.
She was selected as an AVCA Beach All-American after compiling a 19-8 record with Tia Miric in 2018.
Van Winden and Emily Sonny turned in an outstanding summer in 2018, winning the gold medal at the Porec Open in Croatia, the bronze medal at the World University Games in Munich, and the bronze medal at the Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship.
During the indoor season for Cal Poly, she was selected as an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American and the 2018 Big West Player of the Year. She was a two-time first-team All-Big West selection.
It was reported by volleyballmag.com on May 15 that Van Winden will transfer to Florida State to play for the Seminole beach team while pursuing her master’s degree in sports management.
Vanderbilt University announced that Damany Hendrix, a former Justin-Siena High School head basketball coach, has been named as an assistant coach for the Commodores.
Hendrix served as the director of player development and quality control during the 2019-20 season for Vanderbilt.
“Damany is a talented coach who has strong familiarity with our system,” coach Jerry Stackhouse said in a report at vucommodores.com on May 28. “We believe his passion, knowledge, and teaching ability will be very impactful in the continued development of our current student-athletes. His understanding of our culture will enable him to identify and connect with the future Vanderbilt student-athletes on the recruiting trail.”
Hendrix’s duties last season also included overseeing student-athlete development programs, community service initiatives, special events, and assisting with branding and marketing, player behavior, academics and camps, according to vucommodores.com.
“I am humbled, and truly honored for this opportunity,” Hendrix said at vucommodores.com. “I am excited to continue to help coach Stackhouse build this program and to help execute his vision. I am anxious to get on the floor with these young men, and help them become better players and to continue to help them develop as young men.”
Hendrix is a 1998 Vallejo High graduate who was named All-Southland second-team in 2002 and third-team in 2003 for Lamar. He graduated from Lamar in 2003 with a major in general studies.
Hendrix was Justin-Siena’s head coach from 2015-2017
His began his coaching career as a volunteer at Cal Maritime Academy in Vallejo. He was a graduate manager at Cal State Northridge.
He was at Vallejo High for four years and was with the Oakland Soldiers, an AAU team, for six years.
He was an assistant coach for the NBA G League’s Northern Arizona Suns and the Raptors 905.
He also worked as a skills trainer in player development for a basketball club in Beijing, China.
Silverado Resort and Spa will host the 2020 Silverado Amateur, a Troon Saguaro Amateur Series event, July 29 and 30 on the North Course.
The field is limited to 60 players.
Finigan Tilly, a redshirt junior on the UC Berkeley men’s golf team, won the inaugural Grapevine Amateur at Silverado in January. Tilly won by a record 11-shot margin, shooting 70-69-70 – 209. Tilly, a resident of San Carlos who plays out of the California Golf Club in San Francisco, won the Troon Saguaro Amateur Series event in wire-to-wire fashion.
It’s the largest margin of victory in the series. There was a field of 62 players, a combination of college golfers and high-level juniors, in the season-opening event.
Landon Leal Ruiz, a midfielder for Vintage High, has been named as the Prep2Prep North Coast Section Sophomore of the Year for boys soccer, it was announced by www.prep2prep.com.
Ruiz had a stellar season, scoring 12 goals and contributing six assists.
“I like to think of myself as a hard-working player, so I love contributing on defense as well as scoring and getting the ball to my forwards,” Ruiz said in a story at www.prep2prep.com. “It’s just fun to play hard at both ends of the field.”
“We knew he would be on the varsity this year, but we didn’t know he would be this productive, this good,” Vintage coach Javier Covarrubias said. “He not only became one of the top scorers in our program, but also a team leader, someone who is vocal on and off the field.”
Five Napa Valley players were named All-North Coast Section for girls basketball by Prep2Prep.com.
Anna Ghisletta of Napa, Lizzie Qui of Vintage, Trinity Billingsley of American Canyon, Lizbeth Escobedo of Calistoga, and Isabella Wright of Justin-Siena were each selected honorable mention.
Rico Abreu of Rutherford finished 13th in the World of Outlaws’ 40-lap NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race on May 23 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri.
Abreu earned $1,100.
Abreu placed 15th in the 35-lap NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race on May 30 at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri.
Abreu earned $950.
Napa High’s Grace Guzman was recognized by CalHiSports.com on May 26 with a “senior salute” for softball.
“…Instead of all-state nominations or actual all-state honors, we’re going to present a series of senior salutes for these athletes through the month of June,” it was reported by www.calhisports.com.
“We do not want to forget about those seniors from the Class of 2020, however, who were going to complete outstanding prep careers in those sports.”
Guzman, the Grizzlies’ center fielder and leadoff hitter, has signed with UCLA and will play for the Bruins.
Guzman attained some very impressive statistics during her four-year Napa High career: 132 hits, including 23 doubles and five triples, .466 batting average, 50 RBIs, 104 runs scored, 76 stolen bases.
Buchanan-Clovis has been named as the Cal-Hi Sports State School of the Year for 2019-20, it was announced on May 28 by www.calhisports.com.
It’s the second straight year that Clovis has received the honor.
Buchanan won its fifth straight CIF state boys team wrestling title.
It’s girls cross country team won the state Division I title.
