Joelle Aiello, a sophomore from Napa, was named to the North Star Athletic Association Softball All-Conference first team for Valley City State University (Valley City, North Dakota), the regular season and conference tournament champion.
Aiello, a Vintage High School graduate, also won a Gold Glove award for her play at shortstop.
Aiello leads Valley City State (54-3 overall, 26-2 NSAA) with a .417 batting average through 57 games (all starts).
She has had a super season. She has a school single-season record 85 hits, including 13 doubles and seven triples, and 25 RBIs. She has 62 runs scored, nine stolen bases, a .553 slugging percentage and a .461 on-base percentage. Her seven triples is a single-season school record.
Valley City State, the No. 1 seed, advanced to the NAIA World Series by beating No. 2 seed Columbia College, 7-2, in the NAIA opening round championship game in Columbia, Missouri, Wednesday.
Valley City State will take a 21-game winning streak into the World Series, which is scheduled for May 23-29 in Springfield, Mo.
It’s a 10-team double-elimination tournament.
Valley City State is the No. 6 seed and opens the tournament against Oklahoma City, the No. 3 seed, on May 23.
***
University of Oregon senior Kathleen Scavo was named to the 2019 Pac-12 Conference Women’s Golf All-Academic Team, the conference announced on Thursday.
It’s the second time in her collegiate career that Scavo, who is a Justin-Siena graduate, was named to the first team.
She is majoring in sociology.
***
Kevin Alexander of Napa shot a 1-under-par 71 and tied for third place in a California Amateur qualifying on Monday at Richmond Country Club.
Alexander is one of nine golfers who advance to next month’s 108th California Amateur Championship. It’s scheduled for June 24-29 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed 16th in the 30-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race on May 11 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.
Abreu earned $900.
The Calistoga Speedway, located at the Napa County Fairgrounds, will host a World of Outlaws event later this year. The Wine Country Outlaw Showdown is Sept. 14.
For more information, go to www.WorldofOutlaws.com.
***
Despite finishing in a tie for 66th at the Regions Tradition last week, Scott McCarron continues to lead the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup standings.
McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, has $999,628 in earnings. He has two wins and six top-five finishes.
***
Jose Rodriguez, a sophomore from Napa, placed in two running events for the Sacramento State men’s track and field team at last week’s Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships in Missoula, Montana.
Rodriguez, a Vintage High graduate, was 12th in the 200 (21.76) and 16th in the 400 (48.86).
