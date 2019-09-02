The Vintage Crushers are ranked No. 15 in the North Coast Section in the most recent prep2prep.com football rankings.
The Crushers (2-0) beat El Cerrito 29-9 in their most recent game. They host Acalanes (2-0), ranked the No. 17 team in the NCS, in a highly-anticipated matchup this Friday. Acalanes beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 44-14 in its last game.
The rest of the Top 25 is: No. 1 De La Salle, No. 2 Liberty, No. 3 Monte Vista, No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter, No. 5 Pittsburg, No. 6 Cardinal Newman, No. 7 Las Lomas, No. 8 San Ramon Valley, No. 9 Bishop O'Dowd, No. 10 California, No. 11 Campolindo, No. 12 Marin Catholic, No. 13 Amador Valley, No. 14 Rancho Cotate, No. 16 Antioch, No. 18 Encinal, No. 19 Benicia, No. 20 San Leandro, No. 21 Freedom, No. 22 Del Norte, No. 23 Moreau Catholic, No. 24 Kennedy, No. 25 Alhambra.
***
Julia Sangiacomo is off to an outstanding collegiate start as a 6-foot-5 freshman outside hitter for the Santa Clara University volleyball team.
Sangiacomo, a 2019 Justin-Siena High School graduate, was named to the all-tournament team as Santa Clara won the title at the Indiana Invitational at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, Ind., last weekend. The Broncos won all four of their matches.
Sangiacomo had 12 kills on a .391 hitting percentage and had seven digs and 12.5 points in a 3-0 sweep of Florida International. She had 13 kills with a .407 hitting percentage, six digs, a block assist and 14.5 points in a 3-2 win over the University of Tennessee at Martin.
She had 11 kills on a .281 hitting percentage, three service aces, five digs, a block assist and 14.5 points in a 3-0 sweep of Indiana. She had 18 kills on a .318 hitting percentage, five service aces, seven digs, two solo blocks and 25 points in a 3-1 win over Marshall.
Sangiacomo was a standout at Justin-Siena, earning Player of the Year honors on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team three straight years.
With Sangiacomo leading the way as a team captain, Justin-Siena won the Vine Valley Athletic League title and reached the CIF North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs and CIF Northern California-State Division III Championships last year.
She has played club volleyball for Absolute Volleyball Club, an organization in Marin County.
Santa Clara plays in the West Coast Conference.
***
Kiwa Anisman of Yountville began her sophomore season for the Macalester College (Saint Paul, Minnesota) women’s golf team by placing second at the University of Wisconsin-Superior Invitational last week.
Anisman, a Vintage High graduate, shot 81-81 – 162.
It was played at Lester Park Golf Course in Duluth, Minn., and Nemadji Golf Course in Superior, Wis.
It was the first event of the fall season.
***
Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate, earned $206,800 after finishing second on Sunday at the Shaw Charity Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
McCarron had rounds of 64, 69 and 65 for a 12-under-par 198 total.
It’s McCarron’s third runner-up finish this season. He has three wins and 12 top-10 finishes this season.
He is the leader in the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the 14th straight week.
***
Katie Robinson of American Canyon took first place in the Girls College Prep division of a Future Champions Golf event last month at Las Positas Golf Course in Livermore.
Robinson, who attends American Canyon High, had rounds of 75 and 80 for a 155 total in the NorCal Fall Season Opener.
***
Dave Solomon, the head PGA golf professional at Napa Valley Country Club, finished 17th at the Northern California Section of the PGA Professional Championship last month.
Solomon had rounds of 72, 73 and 77 for a 222 total at Bayonet Golf Course in Seaside.
***
Franco Martinez, a center midfielder, scored two goals and Carlos Baez made four saves at goalkeeper for the Pacific Union College men’s soccer team in a 3-2 nonconference loss last month to Walla Walla University (College Place, Washington) in Angwin.
***
Right-hander Aaron Shortridge, who is from Napa, completed the 2019 Florida State League season by going 9-5 with a 3.25 earned run average in 24 games (all starts) for the Bradenton Marauders.
Shortridge, a Vintage High graduate, pitched one complete game.
Bradenton is the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley.
