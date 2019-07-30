Antonio Brown was brought into the Oakland Raiders organization to invigorate the offense and give Derek Carr a go-to weapon.
He may have an equally extensive impact on the team’s youthful secondary, however, as they grow from every rep against the future hall of famer.
Brown, held out for most of the first week of training camp at Napa’s Redwood Middle School with an undisclosed injury, suited up in full pads for the first time Tuesday morning and took a couple of reps against defensive backs in one-on-one drills before sitting out the rest of practice.
“I think he is going to make us better,” third-year safety Karl Joseph said of Brown. “I think we’ve seen, you know, a small bunch of that during the spring. His work ethic is second to none, so I think he’s going to help push all of us to get better once he comes back out here.”
In limited action, Brown made his dynamic presence felt, burning starter Gareon Conley and rookie Trayvon Mullen for deep touchdowns from Carr. Neither seemed upset about being on the wrong end of Carr-to-Brown connection, instead looking at the positives of getting to learn from one of the game’s best.
Considered as one of the best young cornerbacks in the league, Conley doesn’t shy away from the challenges that covering Brown presents.
“Every time I get a chance to go against him, I try to go against him and ask him questions about winning breaks and just what he’s doing at the line, down the field, or how he plays against receivers,” Conley said. “So, it’s gonna make me better in the long run.”
Mullen, a second-round draft pick in his first season, has been in contact with Brown since he was in college and relishes any chance to learn from him.
“Getting to train with him is awesome, one of the best, so he’s preparing me for other guys I’ve got to go against,” Mullen said.
Brown has developed a reputation as a “diva” receiver after his public beef with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger became public knowledge. His entrance to training camp via hot air balloon ride only drove that reputation home.
But the former sixth-round pick out of Central Michigan University still trains as hard as ever, using the chip on his shoulder to drive him forward. Whether early in the morning or late at night, Brown pushes himself to get ahead of his peers through his relentless diligence.
“He’s always working. I’m sure you guys follow him on Instagram and stuff he’s always working, man,” Joseph said. “I made a joke to him. I’m like, ‘Man, you must be saving your videos and posting them like all types of the day because there’s no way you up at 12 o’clock at night working.’ His work ethic is crazy.”
Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters after practice that Brown’s injury is “day to day and it’s nothing serious, but it’s something that is going to take a couple of days.”
With the Raiders having their first day off from camp on Wednesday, fans may be monitoring Brown’s Instagram feed to see if he’s putting in work, wining and dining, or trying to rest and recuperate.
Notes
- Ronald Ollie, was one of four players from the Netflix series “Last Chance U” competing in NFL training camps, was cut Tuesday morning and replaced on the roster by defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks.
“Well, you know, I haven’t seen Ollie do anything. We need to get something done here,” Gruden explained. “We’re in the business of getting better. Ollie didn’t participate much when he did. Unfortunately, we chose to go another direction.”
- The Raiders cut a $25,000 check to help the football programs at East Bay schools such as Oakland High, Skyline High, Castlemont High, Monte Vista High, and Madison Park Academy.
“People are trying to cancel youth football. They’re trying to cancel youth sports, boys and girls sports,” Gruden said. There’s a lot of geniuses out there that believe youth sports should be cancelled. I’m not one of them. So, we’re trying to support these coaches.”
- Backup linebacker James Cabinda was the defensive MVP of the day, looking extremely solid against the run in both 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. An undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2018, Cabinda used last year’s training camp as a springboard to a roster spot. Now, he is doing his best to prove he deserves some playing time on defense.
It will be tough to crack the linebacker rotation with Vontaze Burfict and Brandon Marshall penciled in as the starting “Mike” and “Will,” respectively. With each of those players signed to only one-year contracts, however, Cabinda could eventually become a starter if he continues to improve.
- Darren Waller continues to impress and looks like the best bet to capture the starting tight end role. Waller has made several “wow” plays this camp. He showed his leaping ability Tuesday by jumping way over Keisean Nixon to nab a contested catch during the 11-on-11 portion of practice.
Waller was also the only tight end working with offensive coordinator Greg Olson and the quarterbacks during position drills, where quarterbacks simulated being flushed from the pocket before having to throw in the move.
After Jared Cook had a massive role in the Raiders’ offense last year, it will be interesting to see if Waller – who has only 18 career catches – can break out in an expanded role.