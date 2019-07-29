For decades, the Oakland Raiders franchise has been synonymous with grit, nastiness and hard-nosed swagger.
Since entering the NFL in 2012, those adjectives have also perfectly described Vontaze Burfict, a capricious linebacker who started to feel that he was destined to wear the silver and black as his career progressed.
“When coach (Paul Guenther) went to the Raiders, I was like, ‘Damn, you’re leaving me, huh?’ He was like, yeah,’" Burfict said after day two of Raiders training camp at Redwood Middle School in Napa on Monday. “I just looked at him like, ‘I’m gonna be there with you one day. I can feel it.’”
One year later, Burfict followed his former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator to the Bay Area, signing a one-year deal with Oakland back in March. The 28-year old veteran will be the captain and quarterback of the defense.
With his extensive experience in Guenther’s defense, Burfict is taking on more of a mentoring role than ever before, schooling those acclimating to the system on their assignments, alignments and keys.
“When a first-year player asks him questions, he’s not like, ‘Alright man, stop asking me so much.’ He’s always reassuring me like, ‘Okay, remember this, remember this. You’ve gotta move inside here when I tell you.’ There’s different things like that,” said rookie Clelin Ferrell, this year's No. 4 overall pick. “It’s been really, really satisfying for me because I know that I can go to him for different things like that.”
Fans perceive Burfict simply as an aggressive maniac who salivates at the idea of laying out any receiver crossing his face. But fellow newcomer Brandon Marshall says Burfict’s football mind is his most under-appreciated attribute.
“People don’t really speak about his intelligence. His football intelligence. He has to be one of the smartest football players I’ve played with,” Marshall said. “He’s been with this defense his whole career, so he knows the ins and outs.”
To this point, Burfict’s football career has been tumultuous. He was highly regarded in college as an All-American at Arizona State, but reported off-field issues and a slow 40-yard dash time caused him to go undrafted.
When Burfict signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent, he was given only a $1,000 bonus, an ultimate, “prove it” contract.
With a huge chip on his shoulder, the Los Angeles native earned the starting “Will” linebacker spot as a rookie, back when Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was the defensive coordinator and Guenther was still an assistant coach.
In his second season with the Bengals, Burfict moved to the “Mike” position and made 173 combined tackles, earning both Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Since then, however, his career has mostly been characterized by hard-hits and costly fines.
Burfict has been suspended or fined on 13 different occasions during his career, costing him roughly $4.12 million. Two of those 13 instances came as the result of helmet-to-helmet collisions with his new teammate and former rival, Antonio Brown.
Burfict says he’s happy that he no longer has to play against the future Hall of Fame receiver, and that he and Brown are ready to put aside the rivalry for the benefit of the team.
“It’s pretty cool, actually. Obviously, knowing that we had to double him in Cincinnati. Now he’s on my team. Now I get to watch him make the crazy play so it’s exciting,” Bufict said. “We just want to see the best for him. I can’t wait until he gets back on the field so he can obviously give us some good looks and we can give him some good looks.”
With the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks debuting on Aug. 6, the Brown and Burfict relationship should be must-see television.
Raiders Training Camp Notes
• The Raiders defensive line is much deeper than last year’s unit. After creating only 13 sacks all season, the Raiders planned to keep players fresh and create production by adding more capable rotational bodies along the defensive line.
“Last year, we had a 'Base' line and a 'Nickel' line and they were the same guys,” Guenther said. “So, you get guys who can roll off the bench and come in fresh, you know, 25 or 30 snaps a game.
“The more guys you can have, a wave of rushers, the better off you’re going to be.”
Guenther added that the defensive line will feature a lot of multiplicity with pass rush, and that as many as four pass-rushing defensive ends could be on the field in obvious passing scenarios.
• The backup quarterback competition between Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman is off to an inauspicious start.
Peterman took the lion’s share of backup reps in practice today, but looked abysmal at times, particularly during the 7-on-7 period when he was indecisive and inaccurate.
Without many reps, Glennon also looked disjointed on the field. He received minimal reps in 7-on-7 and had only two plays of 11-on-11 action before being pulled in favor of Peterman after a botched snap.
• Scramblin’ Derek Carr is no joke.
The starting quarterback said on the first day of camp that the team plans to let him get out of the pocket more to help his timing and limit sacks.
Carr is clearly relishing his scrambling freedom, as he scored three touchdowns on the ground. One touchdown came on a scramble during 7-on-7, while the other two were both on read-option plays during 11-on-11 work.
Considering Carr isn’t exactly fleet-footed, the Raiders defense may want to work a little bit more against the read-option.
• Gabe Wright is a sleeper name to watch as a player who could crack the 53-man roster.
The journeyman defensive tackle showed off solid pass rushing in both individual and team drills, beating guards with a hard charging bull rush and getting to the quarterback often.
With all the young assets invested in the Raiders defensive line, Wright may not make the team simply due to the sheer volume of players at his position. But the 26-year old is worthy of a roster spot somewhere in the NFL.
• Like the backup quarterback job, the punter competition between Johnny Townsend and A.J. Cole is uninspiring.
Cole booted a nearly 60-yard punt near the end of the special teams session, but shanked a few as well. Though he wasn’t very impressive overall, Townsend was no better.
Cole is probably the leading candidate for the starting job right now, but it wouldn’t be surprising if another punter was brought into the competition at some point.