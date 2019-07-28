Although skill position players get the most attention from fans, any football coach will tell you that games are won and lost in the trenches up front.
Jon Gruden’s Oakland Raiders know this, and that’s exactly why they’ve invested extensive assets to their offensive.
In Gruden’s first year at the helm, the Raiders selected two offensive tackles, Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker, within the first three rounds of the draft. This year, the team turned around and signed Trenton Brown to the richest contract in history for an offensive lineman – a four-year, $66 million deal – before adding offensive guards Richie Incognito and Jonathan Cooper to sprinkle in some interior nastiness.
Ready or not, Miller was thrown into the fire as a rookie. He started all 16 games at left tackle and finished the season ranked 24th among all tackles in the NFL in offensive snaps played. Miller’s performance on quarterback Derek Carr’s blind side, however, was shaky, evident by the league-high 16 sacks he allowed per Pro Football Focus.
So how does Miller plan on improving entering his second year in the league? For starters, he's added nearly 20 pounds of muscle, going from 310 pounds last year to around 328 pounds, and says the added weight makes him “feel more study” and “less easy to push around.”
Miller also had the benefit of playing through mistakes through his rookie year, something that has helped grow his self-assurance.
“Confidence you get through playing,” he said.
Unfortunately for Miller, he dealt with a nagging right knee injury suffered in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns for most of the season. His play suffered as a result, but Miller toughed it out and proved his resilience to his teammates and himself.
“I think you learn a lot more about yourself. You’re challenged in things that you wouldn’t think you’d get challenged in,” he said. “I think that’s helped me grow as a player."
This season, Miller will have the added benefit of learning from Brown, a monstrous 6-foot-8, 359-pound behemoth who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots last season. While Brown started at left tackle in New England, he will move back to the right side this season, where he played as a member of the San Francisco 49ers during his time there from 2015 to 2017.
“Tackle is tackle. (NFL teams) got great rushers on both sides,” Brown said. “I can just give (Miller) the best knowledge that I have and share it with all the guys, and hopefully we can get the whole group to be better.”
The Raiders appear to have four of their five offensive line positions set with Miller and Brown at left and right tackle, two-time Pro Bowler Rodney Hudson at center and Gabe Jackson at right guard, but the battle at left guard will be an intriguing ongoing storyline through camp.
The 36-year-old Incognito has been a nasty interior force in the league since entering in 2005 and has been working with the starters through the first two days of training camp. But he will be suspended for the season’s first two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, leaving the door open for either Cooper or Denzelle Good to start in his place according to Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson.
Whether on or off the field, Incognito hopes to be a team leader and mentor for the more youthful Raiders like Miller.
“A big part of my role being here is helping the young guys get better,” Incognito said after Saturday’s practice. “Teach them some of my ways of keeping the body right, technique, a lot of stuff that comes with playing 12 years in the NFL.”
With a plethora of quick, yet heavy offensive linemen, the Raiders projected starting front weight approximately 330 pounds on average, 20 pounds more than the average NFL team.
Raiders’ Training Camp Notes
• Wide receiver J.J. Nelson is an interesting candidate to make noise as a deep threat for the Raiders this year.
The former Arizona Cardinal was the offensive MVP of Sunday’s practice, routinely getting behind the secondary and making a pair of deep touchdown catches.
The Raiders ended the full-team period practice with a deep shot from Carr to Nelson for a touchdown that brought fans in the bleachers to their feet.
• Jonathan Abram was in the right place at the right time for a pair of would-be interceptions during team drills, but he dropped them both.
Abram fared much better in team drills than fellow safety Karl Joseph, who was on the other end of Nelson’s deep touchdown on the final play of team drills. Joseph has fallen further and further out of favor with Gruden’s coaching staff, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the former first-round pick traded or released before the end of camp.
• Fourth-round rookie Isaiah Johnson acts like a veteran leader on the field already.
Prior to the start of practice, Johnson began coaching up fellow rookie Keisean Nixon on press-man footwork.
• Josh Jacobs is likely the leading candidate to start at running back for the Raiders, but it will be tough to wrestle the job away from the incumbent Doug Martin.
“I feel great. I feel really good. Had a good offseason,” Martin said. “Finishing like I’ve never finished before in a while. So, personally, I feel good and I just want to use that to motivate the rest of the ‘backs in the room as well.”
Looking spry as ever on multiple runs, Martin has looked better than Jacobs thus far over the first two days of camp.
With the first day of padded practice coming on Monday, additional clarity on the running back battle is on its way.