Commentary: Arctic city throws hat in ring for Summer Olympics

Granted, Salla is a bit lacking in this area. Parkinnen says there is an indoor hall where sports such as volleyball are played by the locals. Asked for its capacity, he replies, “Maybe you can have a few fans.”

That's about it.

For now.

“We have plenty of area,” Parkinnen says, playing right along in his role as the Billy Payne of Salla. “We have 6,000-square kilometers (about 2,300 square miles, which is more than the cities of Rio de Janeiro and London combined). We can build. We have plenty of time.”

Actually, though, Salla is proposing a more natural approach to its version of the Summer Games.

“We could have swimming in the rivers and lakes,” Parkinnen proposes. “We could go back to the basics and do the sports in not such big infrastructure and big stadiums, but do it in the nature. We have that here.”

What about all the tourists who'll be descending on Salla if it wins the games?