Gymnastics: U.S. men eye momentum after promising Winter Cup

“Next time, I'll have experience and I'll feel better," he said. “It was just important for me to be here.”

It might have been even more important for Donnell Whittenburg. The 26-year-old is a two-time world championship medalist and served as an alternate on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team. The last four-plus years have been uneven at best. He left the U.S. Olympic Training Center and now trains at a private gym in Wisconsin.

It's been a reality check in more ways than one. While Whittenburg's training wasn't affected too much by the shutdown, the reality of being in a gym where he trains alongside young gymnasts of all skill levels on equipment that isn't quite the same as what he was used to at Olympic Training Center is jarring.

It's also a reminder of growing up in Maryland.

“I was at a club gym, we didn’t have the best equipment,” he said. “But like being around the kids in the gym and getting the energy from the gym. It’s been quite the process, I’m enjoying it.”

Still, Whittenburg knows he's getting to the “now or never” portion of his career. He finished a distant 11th in the all-around and began Sunday with another nightmarish turn on the pommel horse. He recovered to finish second on both rings and floor exercise.