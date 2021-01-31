Olympics: A 17-year-old daredevil could be China's next star

ASPEN, Colo. — When sports fans hear the name Eileen Gu over the next 12 months, and they will hear it a lot, it will not be by accident.

Hard work, laser-focused planning, an unworldly wealth of talent and a splendid bit of timing could turn this 17-year-old freeskier, who hails from San Francisco but whose mother is from China, into the most recognizable daredevil in the action-sports world.

She broke through this weekend to become a two-time Winter X-Games champion — once on the halfpipe Friday, then again on the slopestyle course Saturday. Those victories place Gu squarely on the short list of gold-medal contenders at the Beijing Olympics next February.

Wins there could be nothing less than transformative for snow sports in China. Though Gu grew up in the United States and skied most of her childhood on the U.S. team, she will compete for the home team at the Beijing Olympics. It was a difficult decision made less so because of the untapped audience in that country. When China was bidding to host the Olympics, it set a target of putting 300 million people on snow in a country of 1.4 billion.

Gu, who speaks fluent Mandarin and makes yearly trips to China with her mom, Yan, figures she could do her fair share to bring some young girls along for the ride.