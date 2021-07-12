Olympics: Athletes confront mental health challenges

Preparing for Tokyo during the pandemic was particularly challenging for Ginny Fuchs, an American boxer who uses her schedule to help her deal with her obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“We didn’t even know when we were going to train. We didn’t know when our next camp was going to be. We didn’t know when the qualifiers are going to happen,” Fuchs said. “That unknown, that uncertainty, kind of was hard for me, because I didn’t know what to do with myself almost, and when I don’t have that focus or the plan, that’s where my OCD takes over and is more difficult for me to control.”

Ashleigh Gentle, a 30-year-old triathlete from Australia, took a break after the world was locked down due to COVID-19. She worked on renovating her Brisbane house with her partner, ultramarathoner Josh Amberger.

But Gentle's family lives on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane, and she felt their absence.

“Of course I was also very worried and concerned for them," she said. "We weren’t able to travel any more than 50 kilometers (30 miles) from home, so seeing them was off-limits. That was tough.”