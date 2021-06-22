Olympics: Boxer Fuchs determined to win her fight against OCD

“This is why OCD is so irrational,” Fuchs said. “It doesn’t even make sense. I’m getting punched in the face, and some spit or blood might get on me. And I understand that, but my mind is, I guess, able to rationalize that. But if I drop my phone on the floor of my house for two seconds, I’ll freak out. ‘Oh my God, I can’t touch my phone.' I’ve got to use like 1,000 Clorox wipes before I feel like it's clean enough.”

Fuchs hasn't allowed OCD or two Olympic near-misses to deter her from her ultimate goal. After barely failing to qualify for London and Rio, the 33-year-old flyweight finally punched her ticket this year as one of the world's top fighters in her weight class.

She is among the favorites for gold in a sport where much depends on the tournament draw and the whims of unpredictable judging, but those inherent uncertainties don't consume nearly as much of Fuchs' mind as her OCD.

Fuchs struggled through all of 2018, saying her OCD was “beating her every second,” yet she still won bronze at the AIBA world championships in India. She put herself into inpatient care in February 2019, skipping a smaller tournament and only leaving for the qualifiers for the Pan-American Games, where she won silver.