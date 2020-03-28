Olympics: Cyclists face another year of training for Tokyo

The idea is to peak for a handful of races each year, whether that's the Tour de France for a men's road cyclist or the world championships for a track cyclist. It's nearly impossible to maintain that finely tuned level of fitness beyond a few weeks, much less an entire year, which is when the Olympics are expected to finally begin.

“It's still an unknown. We don't know how long this is going to last, what races will still be in play, what races are canceled,” said Chloe Dygert, a gold medal-favorite in the women's team pursuit on the track and the time trial on the road. “The goal is still the Olympics, so even if we just take this year and focus on this year, and training for next year, that's what we are going to do. I'm still training. Just kind of winter training, a little block work.”

Off-season training, in other words — even if it's an “off-season” that nobody has ever experienced.

Riders like Post and Dygert are fortunate, though. Both have won world championship and Olympic medals, and they have accomplished enough that they have big-time sponsors behind them. They have the ability to spend the next few weeks and months on training without having to worry about landing their next pay checks.