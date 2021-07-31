Olympics: Napa's Schut-Kery helps U.S. dressage team win silver medal

Sabine Schut-Kery, an elite dressage rider who moved to Napa last year from Thousand Oaks to operate a private training business out of Toyon Farm southwest of Napa, anchored the U.S. dressage team to a silver medal in team dressage at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

A native of Germany, Schut-Kery teamed with Adrienne Lyle of Wellington, Florida and Steffen Peters of San Diego to match the best finish by the U.S. in the sport since 1948, when it also won silver. This was the fifth Olympics for Peters, who also helped the U.S. take home the bronze medal from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Germany — Schut-Kery’s native country — won the gold medal this year, as it has every year since 1984 except 2012.

According to the International Equestrian Federation, dressage is “the highest expression of horse training” where “horse and rider are expected to perform from memory a series of predetermined movements.” It has been described as horse dancing.

The 36-year-old Lyle, competing in her second Olympics, put the team in third place behind Germany and Great Britain. Peters, 56, maintained the third position with a personal-best score,