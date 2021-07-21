Olympics: Sweden stuns US in women's soccer, 3-0

Tokyo is Sweden’s seventh Olympics. After getting eliminated by Sweden on penalties in the quarterfinals five years ago, U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo famously called the Swedes cowards for their defensive tactics.

Sweden went on to win the silver medal, losing to Germany 2-1 in the final.

The United States has been to all seven Olympics that have included women's soccer, too, winning four Olympic gold medals, more than any other nation. The team is vying to become the first to win Olympic gold following a World Cup title.

In 2008, the United States also lost its first match, 2-0 to Norway, but went on to win the gold medal.

“I think ultimately as an athlete you go through ups and downs, and this is a hard result but it's the nature of a tough tournament,” U.S. forward Christen Press said. “It wasn't going to be easy. We weren't going to breeze through six games no matter what. So here we are.”

It was just the sixth time that the United States had lost by three or more goals.

Sweden now leads Group G heading into Saturday's game against Australia in Saitama, while the United States faces New Zealand at the same stadium. The top two teams in the group advance to the knockout round.

“It is what it is,” Rapinoe said. “We got bopped, and we have two more games coming quick and fast. And now we know exactly what we need to do. We need to win these games and eventually get out of the group and go from there.”