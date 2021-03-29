Soccer: U.S. men to miss their third straight Olympics after falling to Honduras, 2-1

Olympic men's soccer is limited to players born Jan. 1, 1997, and later, and clubs don't have to release players.

In contrast, the women's tournament is open to senior national teams. The U.S. has won three of the last four soccer gold medals and is favored to win again this summer.

Still, there were chances. Jonathan Lewis’ 63rd-minute header was headed off the goal line by Wesley Degas, and Yueill’s free kick in the 69th was batted away by goalkeeper Alex Barrios. Lewis had an open 4-yard shot off Tanner Tessman’s pass in the 83rd minute but allowed the ball to bounce off a boot. Johnny Cardoso mis-hit an open header in second-half stoppage time.

“I don’t know that if I’ve ever seen a game where we’ve had players mis-control the ball so much by going under people’s feet, passing out of bounds,” Kreis said. “These are things that are just really — you just really kind of scratch your head, you think of what’s going on here? But I also have been around the game enough in our country at a pro level to tell you this is what you see in preseasons and at the beginning of MLS seasons it’s typical.”

Kreis had seen similar from his team during the group stage.