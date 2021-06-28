USA Basketball: An older roster for Tokyo revealed

“USA Basketball is as strong as it's ever been and I'm very happy with that," USA Basketball senior men's national team managing director Jerry Colangelo said. “Having said that, there's work to be done, and that is one more go — the Olympic efforts in Tokyo."

Putting together a roster was challenging for many reasons, Colangelo said. Among them: a compacted NBA season running later into the summer than is ordinarily the case, several potential Olympians dealing with injuries, and of course, the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“To be selected to the United States Olympic team is an honor and a blessing,” said Beal, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday. “Representing my country on the world’s biggest stage alongside so many of the league’s best players is a privilege that both humbles and inspires me.”

Durant is on the Olympic team for the third time, making him the fourth U.S. player to have at least that many selections; Carmelo Anthony was on each of the last four teams, while LeBron James and David Robinson are the other three-time selections.

Durant was part of the gold-medal-winning squads in 2012 and 2016. Love was also on the 2012 team, Green was on the 2016 team. The other nine players on the U.S. roster will be appearing in the Olympics for the first time.