Women's Basketball: Bird, Taurasi earn spots on their fifth U.S. Olympic team

“Happy for the roster we have. There's a great mix of very experienced players to first-time Olympians,” U.S. coach Dawn Staley said. “You need a good mix especially if you’re going to take care of winning a gold medal today and what the future looks like.”

Two former WNBA MVPs who didn't make the roster were Elena Delle Donne and Nneka Ogwumike. Delle Donne hasn't played all season as she's recovering from back surgery. Ogwumike has been sidelined with a left knee sprained suffered earlier this month. She was expected to return around the WNBA's Olympic break next month.

Both players were on the World Championship team that won gold in 2018 and Ogwmuike has been to nearly every U.S. training camp over the last few years. She's the only former WNBA MVP not to make an Olympic roster.

“Breaks my heart that Nneka isn't on this team,” Staley said. “Having to make a decision today, if we had to make a decision a month from now I'm sure she'd be healthy. This was one of the things she wanted to do. ... She's been a great voice in our training camp and practices. We're going to definitely miss Nneka.”