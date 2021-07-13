Women's Basketball: U.S. national team expects competitive game vs WNBA All-Stars

Both the U.S. Olympic team and the WNBA All-Stars expect a competitive game in the league's showcase Wednesday.

Usually there is not much defense played in All-Star games until the fourth quarter, but this one could be different with the Olympians having limited time to get ready for the Tokyo Games.

“It’s not so much an All-Star game for us, but a preparation game for the Olympics," said Breanna Stewart. "It will be a lot more competitive because we’re actually going to play ... before it’s a been a little bit of a mess.”

The past seven WNBA All-Star games have been decided by single digits, including the one in 2019 that was a three-point contest.

It's the first time since 2000 the WNBA has held the All-Star game during an Olympic year.

“It's a great way for the USA team to get ready," said five-time Olympian and 12-time All-Star Sue Bird. “Great way to prepare for us. great way to showcase the top talent. The national team is 12 of the top players and so is the WNBA side of it. Twenty-four of the top players going out there, ... All in all we’re trying to put on a good show.”