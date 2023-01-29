Optimist Youth Basketball: Ayala lifts Maher in playoffs

Diego Ayala had the game-winning shot as time expired, allowing R.E. Maher Construction to edge Napa Valley Orthopedics, 40-38, in Optimist Youth Basketball high school division playoff action Saturday at Napa Valley College.

Ayala finished four points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Javelin Rohrer had 10 points and six rebounds, Aaron Scott and Ramon Carlin six points apiece, Austin Graeber and Manny Villesenor five points and three steals each, Michael Richards five boards, Zach Rector four points, and Max Muldanado three steals.

Christian Ramirez led Napa Valley Orthopedics. with 18 points and four steals, while Theo Owens had 11 points and 13 rebounds, Seth Daniel nine rebounds and five points, Abe Schweiky eight boards and five steals, Chris Borrayo six rebounds, and Monica Vega five rebounds and three steals.

Nielson Construction defeated Mark Coleman State Farm Insurance, 41-31, as Trent Adams put up 18 points and 10 rebounds, Miles Tenscher seven points and 11 boards, Joseph Willis nine points, Noah Piersig nine rebounds, Rocky Mendoza six points, and Kai Gulliksen five points and two steals.

Diego Sanchez paced State Farm with eight points, eight rebounds and three steals. Dylan Ito and Ceasar Olvera each added four points and two steals, Tylen Carrasco eight points, Tyler Hansen eight rebounds and two points, Sean Johnson three points, and Jack Chiu two points.

FormaTech downed Anette’s Chocolates, 42-30, behind Dane Connor’s 17 points and three steals. Jorge Salgado supplied 10 points, 12 boards and two steals, Ever Horsey 15 rebounds, five points and two steals, Ismael Lopez-Zuniga eight points and three steals, and Henry Reeves nine rebounds and four steals.

Payton Miracle had 10 points and four steals for Anette’s, Finn Salese 10 points and five rebounds, Mario Galambos two points and 11 boards, Dylan Sublett four points and nine rebounds, and Monte Martin and Matthew Stephenson five rebounds apiece.

Long Electric edged Napa Police Officers Associated, 39-33, as Jay Ruiz had eight points and 18 rebounds, Trace Madigan nine points and seven rebounds, and Matteo Jones eight points and two steals. Jonah Harris supplied four points and seven boards, Dominick McElheran three points and rebounds, Giano Caires four points and two steals, and Harris Christensen three points.

Nate Lavorico had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Police. Kevin Hernandez had 10 points, Luis Gutierrez 11 rebounds, Karson Feigel four points and six rebounds, and Jeri Estabillo four points, six rebounds and five steals.

