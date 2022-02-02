Optimist Youth Basketball: Double-OT game highlights Day 1

Soroptimist International edged Athletic Feat 31- 29 in double-overtime to highlight the first day of Optimist Youth Basketball’s First Responders Middle School Tournament at Napa Valley College on Saturday.

Having won their first-round games that morning, the teams were tied 26-26 at the end of regulation before Sawyer Knecht’s 3 points and Conor McAnallen’s 2 points in OT gave Soroptimist the victory. Anthony Dyer, Mason Rozalski and Jack O’Malley each notched 6 points to lead Feat in defeat, while Rocco Capponi added 3 points and 10 rebounds.

In the tournament’s other contests:

Soroptimist International 36, Quinlan Tire 17

The opening game of the tournament saw Soroptimist ride Knecht’s 14 points and 8 rebounds and McAnallen’s 9 points to victory. Matthew Hutchinson scored 5 and had 10 rebounds, and Eric Olguin added 4 points. Giano Caires supplied 8 points for Quinlan and Quentin Fletcher, Max Effishoff and Rory Holland each scored 2, while Joel Flores had 8 rebounds and Francisco Robinson grabbed 5.

Athletic Feat 23, McDonald's 20

In another hard-fought battle, fifth seed Athletic Feat triumphed over third seed McDonald’s behind Rozalski’s 7 points and 9 rebounds. Grant Huss and Capponi each added 5 points, with Capponi snagging 9 rebounds. McDonald’s was led by Nathaniel Lavorico’s 9 points and 10 rebounds. Hudson Fishleder had 4 points while Jack Cadle, Vinny French, Henry Gonzalez each had 2. Gabriel Harp supplied 7 rebounds in a fine defensive effort.

Custom House 38, Syar Industries 32

Jake O’Rourke and Anthony Zielhensky each scored 15 points for the victors. Alexander Winske had 4 and Jonah Faughn and Scott Fletcher 2 apiece. Winske and O’Rourke each garnered 11 boards to pace Custom Houses’ defense. Ariana Ordoney’s three 3-pointerss accounted for 9 points to pace all Syar’s scorers. Blake Mendenhall and Hayden Bierdman each had 6 points and Jackson Hiserman had 5. Hisermann and Mendenhall each also grabbed 5 rebounds.

Kiwanis of Greater Napa 46, Del Sur Mortgage 33

Kiwanis used a strong, well-rounded game to defeat Del Sur, with Wyatt Rohrs leading the charge with 17 points. Luna Loara added 14 points and Ruben Sanchez scored 10 to go with his game-leading 11 rebounds. Uriah Nave and Sanchez each had 5 steals. The 33 points were a season high for Del Sur, which was led by Josiah Alvarez with 15 points, Brian Dellaganza 6 points and a team-high 8 rebounds, and Hayden Diskin 5 boards.

Kiwanis of Greater Napa 54, Custom House 30

The day’s final contest saw Kiwanis’ Sanchez drop 16 of his game-high 27 points in the first quarter and he also amassed 15 rebounds. Rohrs had 9 points and 7 boards, while Jamariaon Stephens scored 5 and Thiago Cortez 3. Luna Loara, Jack Reb, Aiden Reeves, Arenza Loara, and Yaseen Hassan each scored 2. Jake O’Rourke led all Custom House players with 16 points and hauled in 8 rebounds. Scott Fletcher notched 4, while Alexander Winske and Milo Buonchristiani each scored 3.

The tournament continues this Saturday at NVC with another six games, the first of which tips off at 9 a.m.

11th-12th Grade Division

Rotary 50, Napa Valley Jewelers 45

Thomas Hatton led Rotary with 26 points while adding 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Zach Allen contributed 8 points, 16 rebounds and 2 steals, Dylan Snider 12 boards, 10 points and 2 steals, Max Knauer 5 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals, and Dylan Scopesi 4 points, 3 boards and 2 steals. Mason Davis collected 8 boards and 10 points.

For Jewelers, Jacob Umali had 11 points and 3 steals, Diego Ayala 9 rebounds and 6 points, Manny Villasenor 6 boards, 3 points and 2 steals, Aaron Thomas 7 points and 4 rebounds, Mauricio Estrada 5 points, and Julian Vega 3 points.

General Equipment Maintenance 57, Fazerrati’s Pizza 54, OT

Sparked by Ben Saitz with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals, GEM prevailed in overtime. Jackson Cole supplied 8 points, 10 boards and 2 steals, Diego Davis 8 points, 7 boards and 2 steals, Tytan Bradley 6 points and 4 steals, and Devin Mason 5 steals.

For Fazerrati’s, Caden Nunes had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals, while Jason Mateescu added 14 points and 19 boards, Jacob Christian 10 points and 5 rebounds, Zach Rector 6 points and 5 boards, and Ralph Mizona 5 rebounds.

Napa Valley Orthopedics 54, Formatech 29

Trenton Adams had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 6 steals to pace NVO, with Omar Hernandez adding 14 points, 6 boards and 5 steals, German Jacabo 5 points and 9 rebounds, Isaac Rodriguez 5 points and 2 steals, and Christian Cabrera 3 points and 3 steals.

Doug Bozzini posted 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocked shots for Formatech, while Rhone Farthing added 6 points, Jose Rodarte 9 boards and 4 steals, Cody Dikeman 5 rebounds, and Dylan Karis 2 steals.

9th-10th Grade Division

State Farm Insurance 42, Anette’s Chocolates 40

Cesar Olvera collected 11 points and 5 boards for State Farm, while Diego Sanchez added 8 points and 2 steals, Harris Christensen 6 points and 2 steals, Dylan Ito 4 points and 2 steals, Sean Johnson 5 rebounds, Tyler Carrasco 4 points and 2 steals, Ariet Gonzalez 4 points, and Miguel Herrera 3 points.

Monte Martin had 17 points and 8 boards for Anette’s, with Payton Miracle contributing 12 points, 6 rebounds and 6 steals, Finn Salese 9 rebounds, 7 points and 2 steals, and Dylan Sublett 5 rebounds.

R.E. Maher Construction 60, Long Electric 43

Maher won behind Michael Richards’ 19 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals, Javelin Rohrer 17 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals, James Burgess 7 points, 11 and 3 steals, Rivaldo Cruz 10 points, and Joseph Willis 6 points. Seth Daniel contributed 13 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for Long, with Juan Serrano adding 9 points, 6 boards and 2 steals, Brian Cerano 6 points and 6 rebounds, Jose Ponce 5 points and 8 boards, Jonah Harris 6 points, and Yizel Solano-Gonzalez and Itzel Solano-Gonzalez 2 points and 4 rebounds apiece.