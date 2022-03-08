Optimist Youth Basketball: Fazerrati's, Anette's claim titles in thrillers

With 2 seconds on the clock in the second overtime, Jason Mateescu hit a jumper at the top of the lane to lift Fazerrati’s Pizza over General Equipment Maintenance, 57-55, in a thrilling Napa Optimist Youth Basketball 11th-12th Grade Division championship game on Thursday at Silverado Middle School.

Mateescu totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds. Also for Fazerrati's, Jacob Christian 12 points and 10 boards, Caden Nunes 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals, and Zach Rector 10 points and 2 steals.

Also playing for Fazerrati's in the game were Max Maldonado, Pharrell Barber, Ralph Mizona and Tito Rivera.

Junior Rodriguez, Manuel Quintero, Ashton Schreiner and Alec Segura also played this season for Fazerrati's, which was coached by Phillip Rico.

Tito Rivera had 4 of his 6 points in the second overtime and added 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Pharrell Barber supplied 4 points and 7 rebounds, Ralph Mizona 5 boards, and Max Maldonado 2 steals.

Ben Saitz paced General Equipment with 27 points and 9 rebounds. Tytan Bradley added 8 points, 5 boards and 2 steals, Doug Bozzini 11 points, Diego Davis 6 rebounds and 5 points, Jackson Cole 5 boards, 3 steals and 2 points, and Jacob Berto 3 points.

In the championship game of the 9th-10th Grade Division, Payton Miracle posted 21 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals to lead Anette’s Chocolates to a 43-40 victory over State Farm Insurance.

State Farm led 15-14 at halftime, but Miracle drained three of his five 3-pointers in the third quarter as Anette's outscored State Farm 18-11. Anette's took a 32-26 lead into the fourth before holding on for the win.

Matthew Stephenson added 13 points and five boards for Anette’s, Dylan Sublett 2 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocked shots and 3 steals, Finn Salese 4 points and 2 steals, and Monte Martin 3 points and 5 boards.

Also playing for Anette's this year were Jayden Wooten and Vincent Ramirez. The team's head coach was Sophia Martin, with Sofia Tinnon and Paige Simpkins assisting.

For State Farm, Diego Sanchez put up 13 points and 5 steals, Ceasar Olvera 7 points and 9 rebounds, Tyler Carrasco 6 points, 5 boards and 3 steals, Sean Johnson 5 points and 6 rebounds, Dylan Ito 5 points, Harris Christensen 4 points, Miguel Herrera 4 rebounds and Ariet Gonzalez 2 steals.

State Farm was coached by Nick Valdivia.

