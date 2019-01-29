Napa Firefighters Association remained unbeaten in the Napa Optimist Youth Basketball’s 11th and 12th Grade Boys Division with a 51-34 win over Napa Valley Jewelers. Leading the winners were Matthew Commander with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals, George Bolen 12 points, five steals and five boards, Grant Koehler six points, seven rebounds and three steals, Matthew Heun six points and two steals, and Blake Hoban five points.
Rudy Reyes paced Jewelers with eight points and 14 rebounds. Carlos Chavez also had eight points, Pedro Infante six points and five boards, Dillon Mouton five points, Noah Parker five rebounds, Cody Jones three points, and Christian Hernandez two steals.
Finn Glascott had 10 points and six rebounds to lead Rotary to a 37-30 decision over Nielson Construction. Abraham Cortes added seven points, five boards and three steals for Rotary, Eli Dion five points and two steals, John Moss four points and eight rebounds, Carson Becker four points, Ryan Decius three points, and Calvin Bird four points, seven boards and four steals.
Jakob Bittner made nine points and two steals for Nielson, while Nathan Daniel and Justin Yates each had four points and 10 rebounds, Garet Yates seven points and two steals, and Michael Wyckoff four points, six boards and three steals.
Tyson Tanksley had 18 points and eight rebounds to spark Fazerrati’s Pizza to a 44-41 win over R&S Glazing, with Toby Montoya adding six points, seven boards and five steals, Josh Yokoi six points, seven rebounds and three steals, Gabe Wilson five points and two steals, Isaac Rojas eight rebounds, Tyler Cabrera four points, and Lee Cass three points.
Chris DelPorto had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead R&S, which also got six points and five boards from Angel Ochoa, six points and three steals from Jonathan Basalt, three points and six boards from Yovani Gonzalez, and three points apiece from Benjamin Martin and Juan Castro.
Deputy Sheriff’s Officers Association edged Anette’s Chocolates, 38-36, behind Julian Silverthorne’s 12 points. Gurkirat Sandhu provided 10 points and 10 rebounds, Myles Norris and Caleb Vallejo six boards and two steals apiece, Manuel Avila six points and three steals, Jerick Castro four points, Ethan Main three points, and Emari Dunn and Antonio Perez two steals each.
Antonio Fernandez posted eight points and five rebounds for Anette’s, while Zach Keller chipped in five points, seven rebounds and four steals, Eli Souza seven points, Dayne Contreras four points, and Joey Varela and Andrew Christian three points apiece.
Samuel Brovelli scored five of his seven points in the fourth quarter to spark the Sharks to a 34-33 thriller over McDonald’s, with Trevor Ellena adding eight points and six rebounds, Louis O’Brien six points, Ezequiel Caro four points and two steals, and Aidan Phillips, Cris Soto and Matthew Shane three points each. Lucas Brandon netted 13 points for McDonald’s, with Trent Maher adding six, Jacks Madigan five and Erik Cosca three.
Napa Police Officers Association downed Sunrise Rotary, 33-28, as Cutler Low put up 12 points, Sean Pratt eight points, Jack Troendly seven points and two steals, and George Laird four points. Cruz Morales had six points for Sunrise, while Quentin Cordle supplied eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals, Gavin Zimmerman 11 rebounds, Joseph Holland seven boards, and Joel Calderon three points.
9th & 10th Grade Boys
William Chaidez had 12 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center to a 42-32 win over Long Electric. Noah Tanpoco added 11 points for PTC, Jacob Aaron eight points, Gary Yates six points, and Doug Bozzini three points. Louie Canepa pulled down seven boards and scored five points for Long, Mosaati Schaumkel had seven points and two steals, Justin Ray four points and five rebounds, Jacob Gualberto five points, Jackson Cole three points and two steals, Titan Bradley three points, and Diego Davis two steals.
Napa Valley Orthopedics defeated General Equipment Maintenance, 46-38, paced by John Lopez’s 13 points and six rebounds. Adam Wesner contributed six points, Nick Ball five points, Jacob Clark three points, and Andrew Dana and Christopher Zerba five boards and four points apiece. Zachary Montelongo posted 16 points and 10 rebounds for GEM, Jesiah Cortez nine points and two steals, Ricardo Torres six points and five boards, William Hu four points, Jaelin Abernathy three points, and Aaron Thomas three steals.
R.E. Maher Construction edged Mark Coleman Insurance in an overtime thriller, 50-49, as RJ Campbell scored 16 points and made seven steals. Avery Bement had 10 points and eight rebounds, Ruben Pino Nino points, Christian Smith 10 boards, Noah Helfrica and Jordan Perez four points each, Nathaniel Sanchez four steals and three points, and Noah Borrayo three steals. Esteban Reyes scored 12 points for MCI, while Jason Mateescu got nine points and four steals, Brenden Talbot seven points and seven boards, Aidan Jobe seven rebounds, Julian Vega seven points and two steals, and Nick Torres four points.
7th & 8th Grade Boys
David Capri-Rodriguez pulled down 17 rebounds and Max Maldonado had eight steals, but it was not enough to lift Quinlan Tire to victory as Cole’s Chop House prevailed 31-23. For the winners, Seth Daniel had eight points and seven rebounds. Harry La Leberte seven points, and Carlos Cruz, Mason Medina and Cooper Loftis four points and six rebounds each. Angel Vega had eight points for Quinlan.
Athletic Feat defeated Napa Host Lions, 41-27, as Jared Martinez led all scorers with 25 points and five rebounds. Also for the victors, Jaaziel Satten scored six points and pulled down 14 rebounds, and Nathan Marroquin scored six. For NHL, Lucas Stephenson finished with 12 points and Liam Ferguson eight.
In a first-place battle, Syar Industries defeated Kiwanis of Greater Napa, 51-41. Samuel Gomez led all scorers with 30 points and had 11 rebounds. Sam Loomis scored nine, Alan Elizalde had eight points, and Manuel Quintero grabbed eight rebounds. Zachary Rector scored 19 points for KGN, while Tanner Low pulled down 10 rebounds, and Diego Ayala and Ismael Lopez-Zuniga scored six points each.
Athletic Feat, using a high-pressure defense, ran past Cole’s Chop House, 64-30. Jaaziel Satten had 16 points and 18 rebounds for Feat, while Jared Martinez scored 16 and pulled down 15 boards. Ulises Toscano added 11 points. For Cole’s, Mason Medina and Seth Daniel had 12 points each.
Games will continue on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Napa Valley College.