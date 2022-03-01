Optimist Youth Basketball: Formatech, Fazerrati's, Maher, State Farm advance

Rhone Farthing posted 35 points, 20 boards and 3 blocked shots as Formatech edged Napa Valley Orthopedics, 49-47, in the second round of Optimist Youth Basketball’s double-elimination 11th and 12th Grade tournament on Saturday at Napa Valley College.

Jaelin Abernathy added 9 points and 2 steals for Formatech, while Dylan Karis had 8 boards and 5 points, and Jose Rodarte 6 boards, 6 steals and 3 points.

Omar Hernandez paced Orthopedics with 23 points and 5 steals. Caleb Rosin supplied 10 points, 19 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals, Isaac Rodriguez 3 points and 6 boards, Christian Cabrera 7 points, 5 boards and 2 steals, and Aaron Scott 4 points.

Fazerrati’s Pizza downed Napa Valley Jewelers, 45-34, as Jacob Christian put up 21 points and 6 rebounds. Jason Mateescu contributed 14 points, 16 rebounds and 4 steals, Pharrell Barber 4 points and 4 boards, Alec Segura 9 rebounds and 2 steals, Zach Rector 4 points, Caden Nunes 9 boards and 2 points, and Manuel Quintero 4 boards.

Kaliq Khan got 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals for Jewelers, Aaron Thomas 7 points and 4 boards, Julian Vega 6 points, Jacob Umali 5 points, Diego Ayala 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocked shots, Mauricio Estrada 3 steals, 2 points and 4 boards, Julian Vega 7 points, Angel Vega 2 steals, and Manny Villasenor 2 points.

Formatech and Fazerrati’s will meet at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at Silverado Middle School. The winner will advance to Thursday’s 7:40 p.m. championship game against General Equipment Maintenance at Silverado.

In the 9th-10th Division playoffs, Anette’s Chocolates prevailed over Long Electric, 65-44. For the winners, Monte Martin had 19 points and 2 steals, Payton Miracle 17 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals, Matthew Stephenson 15 points and 6 rebounds, Dylan Sublett 8 boards, 6 points, 2 steals and 2 blocks, Finn Salese 5 points, 4 steals and 5 boards, and Vincent Ramirez 5 points and 3 steals.

Seth Daniel contributed 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals for Long, while Juan Serrano added 8 points and 6 rebounds, and Jose Ponce 4 points, 12 boards and 3 blocks, Jonah Harris 2 points and 5 rebounds, Brian Cerano 6 points and 5 rebounds, Itzel Solano-Gonzalez 4 rebounds, and Yizel Solano-Gonzalez 4 points.

R.E. Maher Construction defeated State Farm Insurance, 47-36, with Ryan Martinez posting 13 points, 8 boards and 7 steals, Samir Rodriguez 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals, Javelin Rohrer 9 points, 3 steals and 3 blocks, Rivaldo Cruz 7 points, Connor O’Brien 6 points and 5 boards, and Michael Richards 6 rebounds and 4 points.

Cesar Olvera had 9 points and 10 rebounds for State Farm Insurance. Dylan Ito provided 8 points, 5 boards and 4 steals, Tyler Carrasco 9 points and 5 boards, Diego Sanchez 9 points and 3 steals, Sean Johnson 5 points and 5 rebounds, Ariet Gonzalez 7 boards and 2 steals, and Harris Christensen 3 points.

Maher and State Farm will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Silverado Middle School, with the winner advancing to the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Silverado.