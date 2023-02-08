FormaTech downed shorthanded and previously unbeaten Nielson Construction, 57-35, In the Optimist Youth Basketball league’s 11th-12th Grade double-elimination playoffs last weekend.

Ever Horsey led the way with 16 points, 20 rebounds and 6 blocked shots. Dane Connor also had 16 points, Jorge Salgado 8 points and 15 boards, Isaiah Garcia 8 points and 9 rebounds, Henry Reeves 5 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals, and Edwin Lucas 4 points and 5 boards.

Miles Tenscher led Nielson with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Joseph Willis added 9 points and 7 rebounds, Rocky Mendoza 6 points and 3 steals, and Noah Lustig 10 boards.

Theo Owens had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 8 steals to lead Napa Valley Orthopedics in a 52-36 win over Mark Coleman State Farm Insurance. Christian Ramirez tallied 17 points and 2 steals, Seth Daniel 8 points and 11 rebounds, Abe Schweiky 5 boards and 2 steals, Chris Borrayo 2 points and 2 steals, and Monica Vega 2 points and 3 steals.

Diego Sanchez paced State Farm with 13 points. Dylan Ito had 10 points and 3 steals, and Sean Johnson 8 points.

R.E. Maher Construction held on to win 39-35 after Anette’s Chocolates nearly came back from a 14-point deficit. as Aaron Scott posted 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Zach Rector supplied 12 points and 2 steals, Diego Ayala 14 rebounds and 2 steals, Manny Villesenor 6 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Ramon Carlin 4 points, and Michael Richards 5 boards.

Payton Miracle led Anette’s with 12 points, 4 boards and 3 steals. Finn Salese contributed 9 points and 6 rebounds, Monte Martin 6 points and 8 boards, Dylan Sublett 2 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals, Shahub Razavi 3 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, Mario Galambos 5 boards, and Vincent Ramirez 3 points.

Napa Police Officers Association took a 39-36 thriller over Long Electric, as Nate Lavorico put up 21 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals. Jeri Estabillo added 10 points, 5 boards and 4 steals, Luis Gutierrez 2 points and 11 reounds, Kevin Hernandez 2 points and 2 steals, and Luke Gentry 4 boards and 2 steals.

Jonah Harris had 14 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks for Long. Trace Madigan provided 10 points, 9 boards and 4 steals, Matteo Jones 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Dominick McElheran 2 points and 8 boards, Giano Caires 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Quintin Fletcher 5 boards, and Harris Christensen 3 points and 2 steals.

