FormaTech pulled out a thrilling, 42-41 win over R.E. Maher Construction to win the Optimist Youth Basketball 11th-12th Grade Division championship on Feb. 16 at Silverado Middle School.

Dane Connor led the winners with 17 points and six rebounds and Jorge Salgado scored all of his seven in the crucial fourth quarter and added eight boards. Ying Hanson supplied nine points, Isaiah Garcia four points, eight rebounds and two steals, Ever Horsey two points and seven boards, Lance Thomson three points, and Henry Reeves six rebounds and three steals.

Also with 17 points was R.E. Maher’s leading scorer, Zach Rector, who also had two steals. Austin Graeber had 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals, Diego Ayala three points, eight boards and three steals, Manny Villasenor seven rebounds and two steals, Aaron Scott four points, Ramon Carlin two points and five boards, and Michael Richards and Max Maldonado two steals apiece.

In an 11th-12th Grade playoff semifinal on Feb. 14, R.E. Maher downed Napa Valley Orthopedics, 48-43, behind Ayala’s nine points and 10 rebounds. Carlin had eight points and 12 rebounds, Scott nine points and five rebounds, Villasenor six points and eight boards, Rector six points and four steals, Graeber and Richards three points apiece, and Rocky Mendoza and Maldonado two points and two steals each.

Christian Ramirez had 14 points and three steals for Orthopedics, while Seth Daniel added 11 points and seven rebounds. Theo Owens had five points, 12 rebounds and two steals, Chris Borrayo seven points and five rebounds, Abe Schweiky six points and two steals, and Monica Vega two steals.

In the 9th-10th Grade championship game on Feb. 16, Nate Lavorico posted 29 points, 15 rebounds and three steals to lead Napa Police Officers Association to a 39-36 thriller over Long Electric. Luis Gutierrez added five points and 12 rebounds for Police, Jeri Estabillo three points and two steals, Kevin Hernandez two points and five rebounds, and Karson Feigel and Josh Pizano four boards apiece.

For Long, Giano Caires contributed eight points, five rebounds and four steals, Trace Madigan four points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots, Jay Ruiz two points and 12 rebounds, Johan Harris five points and eight boards, Harris Christensen seven points, Matteo Jones five points and four boards, and Dominick McElheran four points.

