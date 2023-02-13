Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Diego Ayala put up 17 points, 14 rebounds and 3 steals for the winners, while Aaron Scott added 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, Manny Villasenor 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Zach Rector 10 points, Austin Graeber 7 points and 2 steals, Rocky Mendoza 7 boards, 5 points and 2 steals, Michael Richards 6 rebounds and 2 points, and Max Muldanado 3 points and 2 steals.
Diego Sanchez paced State Farm with 29 points and 5 steals, Dylan Ito 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Miguel Gonzalez 6 points, Ceasar Olvera 2 points and 8 boards, and Landon Borsegio 5 rebounds and 2 steals.
FormaTech edged Anette’s Chocolates, 41-36, with Isaiah Garcia getting 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals, Ever Horsey 9 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocked shots, Dane Connor 11 points and 3 steals, Jorge Salgado 8 points and 5 boards, and Henry Reeves 2 points, 7 rebounds and 8 steals.
Payton Miracle led Anette’s with 11 points and 3 steals. Finn Salese contributed 5 points and 5 steals, Dylan Sublett seven rebounds and fourpoints, Shahub Razavi 6 points, Monte Martin 5 boards and 2 points, and Mario Galambos and Vincent Ramirez 3 points apiece.
Nate Lavorico hit the winning shot with five seconds remaining to lead Napa Police Officers Association to a 42-40 thriller over Long Electric. Lavorico totaled 22 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 2 steals for Police. Luis Gutierrez supplied 16 points and 7 boards, Kevin Hernandez 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Josh Pizano 3 points and 2 steals, and Jeri Estabillo 2 points.
Jay Ruiz paced Long with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, while Trace Madigan got 9 points, 8 boards and 2 steals, Harris Christensen 8 points, Giano Caires 6 points and 5 rebounds, Jonah Harris 4 points, 12 boards and 2 blocks, Matteo Jones 6 rebounds, and Dominick McElheran 2 points.
Maher Construction plays Napa Valley Orthopedic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Silverado Middle School, with the winner advancing to the championship game against FormaTech at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Silverado Middle School.
Napa Police and Long Electric will play for the 9th-10th Grade championship at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Today in sports history: Feb. 14
Video
1951: Sugar Ray Robinson wins middleweight title with TKO in 13th round over Jake LaMotta
1992: Bonnie Blair becomes first American woman in 40 years to win 2 gold medals in Winter Olympics
2010: US wins America's Cup after two-race sweep
2010: Johnny Spillane wins America's first Olympic medal in sport dominated by Europeans
2010: East edges West in NBA All-Star game before largest crowd ever to watch basketball game
1988: Bobby Allison outduels his 26-year-old son Davey to win Daytona 500
2015: Mikaela Shiffrin becomes third woman to win back-to-back slalom titles at worlds
2018: Snowboarder Shaun White wins America’s 100th Winter Olympic gold medal
State Farm’s Dylan Ito (2) puts up a shot while defended by Aaron Scott of R.E. Maher as Landon Borsegio (40), Diego Ayala, Manny Villesenor (7) and Rocky Mendoza (1) look on Saturday at Silverado Middle School.