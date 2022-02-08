Optimist Youth Basketball: McDonald’s wins three to advance

McDonald’s won three contests on Saturday to advance in Optimist Youth Basketball’s First Responder Tournament at Napa Valley College.

In the first game, a 27–19 victory over Quinlan Tire, Nathaniel Lavorico paced the offense with 15 points and a fine defensive effort that resulted in 6 rebounds and 5 steals. Hudson Fishleder, Leo Gonzales, Vinny French, Jack Cadle and Gabriel Harp each had 2 points, with French adding 5 steals.

Quinlan saw Rory Holland and Giano Caires score 6 points apiece, with Holland amassing 11 boards, while Daniel Palenkia added 3 points.

The second McDonald’s victory was a squeaker over Custom House, 27-26. Lavorico again led the offense with 10 points, while French and Cadle had 6 and 5 points, respectively.

Custom House had a balanced offensive effort led by Nathan Oliver with 7 points. Scott Fletcher, Milo Buonchristiani and Jake O’Rourke dropped 6, 5, and 4 points, respectively. Alexander Winske corralled 10 rebounds and O’Rourke grabbed 6.

The final contest of the tournament’s second round yielded another tight competition with McDonald’s triumphing over Syar Industries by a tally of 36-34. Lavorico again paced the attack with 14 points while French and Cadle each added 6 and Joshua Pizano scored 4.

Syar’s Blake Mendenhall poured in a game-high 12 points. Bryce Hall also had a strong morning with, 9 points. Jackson Hiserman played solid defense, corralling 11 boards.

In the tournament’s other contests:

Syar Industries 42, Del Sur Mortgage 24

Hall and Mendenhall stoked Syar’s offense with 16 and 12 points, respectively, Mendenhall scoring 8 in the fourth quarter. Hiserman corralled 15 rebounds to go with his 5 points.

Del Sur saw Josiah Alvarez drop a team-high 7 points, Julian Conley score 6 and Hayden Diskin notch 4. Diskin also had 8 rebounds.

Soroptimist International 33, Kiwanis of Greater Napa 30

In another tight game, Soroptimist narrowly outplayed Kiwanis 33-30. Soroptimist’s Connor McAnallen led all scorers with 14 points. Sawyer Knecht added 5, while Alex Ramirez and Matthew Hutchinson had 4 apiece.

Thiago Cortez paced Kiwanis with 10 points. Fellow Kiwanians Jamarion Stephens and Luna Loara had 4 and 3 points, respectively. Ruben Sanchez led Kiwanis’ defense with 10 rebounds and 4 steals.

Syar Industries 35, Athletic Feat 27

Syar won its second contest of the day behind Mendenhall’s 11 points and Tidens Chaidez’s 8 points. Hall added 7 points and Hisermann pulled down 12 rebounds to go with his 5 steals.

Grant Huss scored 7 points for Athletic Feat. Rocco Capponi accounted for 12 rebounds and Mason Rozalski pulled in 8 boards.