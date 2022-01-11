Optimist Youth Basketball: Middle school division returns

Following a three-week hiatus, players in the Optimist Youth Basketball league’s competitive Middle School division returned to the Napa Valley College court Saturday and shook off some cobwebs.

Here are the results:

McDonald’s 39, Syar Industries 35

Nathaniel Lavorico dropped 10 of his 23 points in the third quarter to give McDonald’s a comfortable 35-27 lead entering the final period. But Syar won the fourth quarter, 8-4, to make it close as Hayden Bierderman scored 7 of his 9 points.

Gabriel Harp had 8 points for McDonald’s and Joshua Pizarro and Henry Gonzalez added 4 apiece. Bryce Hall had 13 points and Tidens Chaídez added 9 points.

Soroptimist International of Napa 42, Kiwanis of Greater Napa 38

Matthew Hutchinson poured in 19 points and Connor McAnallen scored 14 to lead Soroptimist past previously unbeaten Kiwanis in one of the closest games of the season. Kiwanis countered with 17 points from Ruben Sanchez, 10 from Luna Loara and 7 from Thiago Cortez.

Custom House 44, Del Sur Mortgage 13

Jake O’Rourke had 13 points and Milo Buonchristiani added 10 as Custom House rode to victory using a balanced offense attack, hitting double figures in every quarter except for a 9-point second. Jaxon Keener had 8 points, Nathan Oliver 6 and Scott Fletchers 4. For Del Sur, Leonardo Jacobo had 5 points and 5 rebounds, Hayden Diskin 3 points and Karson Feigel 2 points.

Games in the division continue Saturday at NVC starting at 9 a.m. The public is welcome.

11th-12th Grade Division

Fazerrati’s Pizza 53 Rotary 48, OT

In Week 4, Fazerrati’s dealt Rotary its first loss of the season behind Jacob Christian’s 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 blocked shots, Tito Rivera’s 15 points, Zach Rector’s 9 points, Pharrell Barber’s 5 boards, 2 steals and 7 points, and Aleo Segura’s 6 points.

Thomas Hatton collected 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for Rotary, Zach Allen 10 points, 16 rebounds and 3 steals, Dylan Snider 7 points and 11 boards, Nikolas Murphy 3 points and 14 rebounds, and Max Knauer 3 points and 2 steals.

Napa Valley Orthopedics 37, Napa Valley Jewelers 35

Omar Hernandez had seven rebounds and made his only field goal of the game seconds before the buzzer sounded as Orthopedics edged Jewelers. Leading the victors were Christian Cabrera with 16 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Trenton Adams with 6 points, 19 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 4 steals, and Jeven Carpenter with 7 points and 7 rebounds. Caleb Rosin had 4 points, 2 steals and 7 rebounds, Aaron Scott 5 boards, and Isaac Rodriguez 2 steals.

Jacob Umali led Jewelers with 12 points and 3 steals. Kaliq Khan had 7 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals, Mason Davis 6 points and 11 rebounds, Aaron Thomas 8 points and 4 steals, and Diego Ayala and Julian Vega 4 boards apiece.

Formatech vs. General Equipment Maintenance

The game was postponed due to a lack of enough participants.

9th-10th Grade Division

Anette’s Chocolates 50, R.E. Maher Construction 38

Payton Miracle amassed 23 points and 4 steals to lead Anette’s in its comeback victory. Monte Martin added 15 points and 4 rebounds, Finn Salese 9 points, 10 rebounds and 7 steals, Dylan Sublett 3 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 steals, and Vincent Ramirez 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

For Maher, James Burgess posted 11 points, 6 steals and 4 boards, Michael Richards had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, Javelin Rohrer 10 points, 6 boards and 2 steals, Joe Willis 5 rebounds and 3 steals, and Rivaldo Cruz 4 boards.

State Farm Insurance 68, Long Electric 22

Sean Johnson collected 19 points and 10 rebounds, Tyler Carrasco 16 points and 7 boards, Dylan Ito 12 points and 7 steals, Diego Sanchez 13 points and 3 steals, Ariet Gonzalez 6 points and 6 rebounds, Cesar Olvera 7 boards and 2 steals, and Miguel Herrera 4 rebounds.

For Long, Brian Cerano scored 7 points, Jose Ponce had six rebounds and 2 blocked shots, Juan Serrano had 3 points and 3 steals, Jonah Harris snagged 4 rebounds, Yizel Solano-Gonzalez and Itzel Solano-Gonzalez scored 2 apiece, and player-coach Rhone Farthing had 8 points.