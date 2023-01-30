Optimist Youth Basketball: Middle school playoffs commence

Optimist Youth Basketball’s middle school division opened its playoffs Saturday at the Napa Valley College gym. The double-elimination tournament will continue this Saturday and Sunday at NVC, tipping off at 9 a.m. each day.

The championship games will be played at Silverado Middle School on Feb. 16, with the ninth-10th grade game at 6:30 p.m. and the 11th-12th grade final at 7:45 p.m. The games will be videotaped with two cameras and veteran play-by-play announcer Howie “The Voice” Siegel, and be shown on Napa Valley TV Channel 28 every week in March.

Optimist Youth Basketball is running a basketball clinic open to 7th, 8th, 9th & 10th graders from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in March at Harvest Middle School's main gym. The clinic will be run by veteran coaches Saul Aguilar and Francisco Oriheske, with some clinics run by coaches from local high schools. The cost of eight sessions is $60; scholarships are available. Call Jake Wilson at (707) 738-8115 for more information or to sign up.

Here are Saturday's middle school playoff result:

Custom House 38, St. Helena Warriors 26

Custom House won its first contest as Blake Mendenhall scored 15 points. Ariana Ordonez added 6 points on two 3-pointers and Jaxon Keener and Millissa Gilnarez had 2 points apiece. Ryan Santos provided a fine defensive effort, pulling down 10 rebounds.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Tessa Barrett kept the Warriors in the contest by scoring 10 points, 6 in the fourth quarter. Alex Santos added 8 to the scoresheet. Rutherford Soper had 11 rebounds, and Barrett and Santos each pulled down 6 boards.

Soroptimist International 34, Quinlan Tire 24

Soroptimist scoring was paced by Chase Bosa and Matthew Hutchinson with 12 points and a double-double, as Hutchinson grabbed 18 rebounds and Bosa added 12. Hayden Diskin and Jax Knecht added 4 points apiece.

Connor Zuehlsdorf led all Quinlan players with 12 points to go along with his 10 rebounds, while Scotty Fletcher dropped in 6 points.

Kiwanis of Greater Napa 30, Napa Firefighters 26

This highly competitive match was a back-and-forth battle the entire game. Firefighters led early before Kiwanis clawed its way back for a modest first-quarter lead. Both teams scored 14 second-half points. Dante Abernathy led all Kiwanis scoring with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Justin Bowman helped the victory with 9 points of his own.

The Firefighters team was led by Samuel Castro with 13 points. Jonah Faughn garnered 18 rebounds to go with his 5 points, and Leo Koford and Alex Segura each dropped in 4 points.

Custom House 41, Poppy Bank 29

Custom House came back with a strong performance for its second win of the day. Aranza Aguilar led the winners with 12 points, while Bruno Maya added 9 points. Ariana Ordonez dropped 6 points on two 3-pointers. Jaxon Keener and Ryan Santos each had 7 rebounds, and Blake Mendenhall and Ordonez each grabbed 5 boards.

Gabriel Harp led all Poppy scorers with 9 points, while Jack O’Malley had 6 and Nico Gonzalez 5. Harp and O’Malley each swept the boards for 12 rebounds.

Soroptimist International 38, Kiwanis of Greater Napa 27

Soroptimist used a balanced scoring attack to overcome Kiwanis. Chase Bosa had 10 points, Hayden Diskin 9, Jax Knecht 8, and Anthony Dyer 7. Mathew Hutchinson garnered 17 rebounds and Bosa 10.

Devin McShane scored 10 for Kiwanis, with Justin Bowman adding 8 points and Giovanni Cabello 7 rebounds to go along with his 3 points. Keoni Pedro, Aaron Reeves and Salvador Plancarte each had 2 points.

Today in sports history: Jan. 31 Video 1941: Joe Louis knocks out Red Burma to retain world heavyweight title 1988: Doug Williams leads Washington to 35-point second quarter, Super Bowl victory 1993: Dallas Cowboys hand Buffalo Bills their third straight Super Bowl loss 1999: John Elway gets his second straight Super Bowl ring 2004: Justine Henin-Hardenne wins her third Grand Slam title 2006: Kobe Bryant averages 43.3 points in 13 games in January 2009: Serena Williams coasts to Australian Open title, her 10th Grand Slam 2009: Bruce Smith and Rod Woodson are elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame 2015: Serena Williams wins her 19th Grand Slam title, extends domination of Maria Sharapova 2016: Novak Djokovic maintains his perfect streak in six Australian Open finals