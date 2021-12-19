Optimist Youth Basketball: Middle schoolers close out 2021

Optimist Youth Basketball’s Middle School Division featured the last four games of 2021 on Saturday at Napa Valley College. The division will resume games on Jan. 8.

Here are Saturday’s results:

Syar Industries 44, Del Sur Mortgage 19

Johnny Holthouse paced Syar with 12 points and 4 steals, Blake Mendenhall had 8 points and 4 steals, Tidens Chaidez scored 8, and Jackson Hisermann added 8 points and 5 rebounds. Bryce Hall and Alan Vargas Soles each notched 4 points as well.

Del Sur was led by Hayden Diskin, who scored 9 points to go along with 5 rebounds. Josiah Alvarez had 4 points and seven rebounds, and Jayden Conley, Karson Feigel, and Joaquin Brown each scored 2.

Soroptimist International of Napa 25, Quinlan Tire 10

Conor McAnallen led all Soroptimist scorers with 10 points and had 6 rebounds. Tanner LaRue had 4 points and 7 rebounds, Sawyer Knecht 4 points and 6 rebounds, Matthew Hutchinson 4 points and 4 boards, and Jax Knecht 5 rebounds.

Quinlan was led by Giano Caires with 7 points. Maxwell Efishoff pitched in 3 points and 5 rebounds, and Joel Flores turned in an excellent defensive effort with 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Rory Holland and Francisco Robinson also had 5 boards apiece. Daniel Palencia had 4 rebounds to go with 4 steals.

McDonald’s 47, Athletic Feat 34

Nathaniel Lavorico scored 29 points for McDonald’s, including 17 in the fourth quarter to help break open a contest that was a one-point game at halftime. Hudson Fishleder had 8 points, Henry Gonzalez 4, and Joshua Pizano, Vinny French and Elijah Tobin 2 apiece.

Grant Huss had a well-rounded afternoon for Athletic Feat, scoring 18 points, grabbing 6 rebounds and snatching 5 steals. Jack O’Malley added 9 points, and Rocco Capponi 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Kiwanis of Greater Napa 39, Custom House 30

In a contest separated by 2 points at the end of the third quarter, Kiwanis used an 18-point fourth quarter to pull away from Custom House. Kiwanis’ Ruben Sanchez had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 8 steals. Wyatt Rohrs had 9 points, Luna Loara scored 5, and Thiago Cortez corralled 14 rebounds.

Milo Buonchristiani had 10 points for Custom House and Anthony Zielhnsky scored 7. Alexander Winske helped keep the contest close during the first three quarters by pulling in 15 rebounds. Nathan Oliver had 4 points and 6 rebounds.