Optimist Youth Basketball Playoffs: Umali, Jewelers knock off Formatech

In the first round of the Optimist Youth Basketball 11th and 12th Grade Division’s double-elimination tournament at Napa Valley College, Jacob Umali hit a last-minute 3-pointer to lift Napa Valley Jewelers past Formatech, 50-48.

Umali also led Jewelers for the night with 16 points. Diego Ayala added 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocked shots, Mauricio Estrada 8 points and 6 boards, Julian Vega 7 points, Angel Vega 6 points and 5 rebounds, and Manny Villasenor 3 points.

Rhone Farthing posted 25 points and 20 rebounds for Formatech, Logan Pavoa 14 points, Jaelin Abernathy 8 points, Jose Rodarte 8 rebounds and 3 steals, and Dylan Karis 6 boards and 2 steals.

General Equipment Maintenance, down by 14 points at halftime, stormed back to take a 64-55 decision over Napa Valley Orthopedics. Diego Curtola led the way with 18 points and 7 steals, while Louie Canepa had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Ben Seitz 11 points and 8 boards, Doug Bozzini 9 points, Tytan Bradley 6 points and 5 rebounds, Jackson Cole 6 boards, 5 points and 3 steals, and Devin Mason 5 points and 2 steals.

Trenton Adams posted 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals for Orthopedics. Christian Cabrera added 11 points, 8 boards and 3 steals, Isaac Rodriguez 9 points, Omar Hernandez 8 points and 2 steals, and Caleb Rosin 7 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

Fazerrati’s Pizza posted a 51-36 win over Rotary as Zach Rector put up 29 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Jacob Christian had 11 points, 11 boards, 2 steals and 2 blocks, Jason Matescu 11 points and 12 rebounds, Ralph Mizona 8 boards and 3 steals, and Max Maldonado 3 steals.

Thomas Hatton had 15 points and 9 rebounds for Rotary, Zach Allen 13 points, 16 rebounds and 3 blocks, Cameron Patterson and Max Knauer 5 boards apiece, and Dylan Scopesi 2 points.

9th-10th Grade Division Playoffs

State Farm Insurance downed Long Electric, 62-35, paced by Diego Sanchez with 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals. Ariet Gonzalez supplied 13 points and 5 boards, Cesar Olvera 9 rebounds and 10 points, Harris Christensen 10 points, 4 boards and 2 steals, Sean Johnson 7 points, and Tyler Carrasco 4 points, 4 boards, and 4 steals.

Seth Daniel had 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals and Juan Serrano provided 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals to lead Long. Itzel Solano-Gonzalez added 8 points and 2 steals, Jonah Harris 7 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, Brian Serrano 5 points and 3 steals, Jose Ponce 4 points, 12 boards and 2 steals, and Yizel Solano-Gonzalez 5 boards.

Anette’s Chocolates prevailed over R.E. Maher Construction, 54-44, with Monte Martin getting 19 points, 6 boards and 3 steals. Payton Miracle supplied 14 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals, Finn Salese 14 points and 8 boards, Dylan Sublett 13 boards, 9 points and 2 blocks, and Matthew Stephenson 11 rebounds and 2 steals.

James Burgess amassed 13 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocked shots for Maher, while Ryan Martinez had 10 points, 7 boards and 4 steals, Rivaldo Cruz 11 points, Samir Rodriguez 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, and Connor O’Brien 4 boards.

Playoff action continues at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday morning at Silverado Middle School.