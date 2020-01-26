Alec Nunes had 28 points and 7 steals and hit the winning trey in double-overtime to lead R&S Glazing to its first win of the season, a 50-47 thriller over Napa Valley Jewelers.
Seth Ponciano added 13 rebounds, 9 points and 5 steals for R&S, Dominic Johnson 10 boards and 8 points, Isaiah Aguirre 13 rebounds, Anthony Martinez 6 boards, Fabian Alvarado 5 rebounds and 2 steals, and Estevan Reyes 5 boards.
Carlos Chavez put up 13 points and 7 rebounds for Jewelers, Noah Parker 11 points, 7 boards and 2 steals, Brandon Rusin 8 rebounds and 6 points, Angel Ochoa 7 points and 2 steals, Cody Jones 5 points and 3 steals, Jordan Perez 6 boards, and Joe Lee 5 points, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots.
Napa Firefighters Association downed Napa Valley Orthopedics, 40-29, paced by Matthew Commander’s 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Jadyn Satten’s 10 points, 5 boards and 3 steals, George Bolen's 7 points and 6 steals, Marcus Nunes’ 5 points and 4 steals, Grant Koehler's 3 points, 5 boards and 3 steals, Matthew Heun’s 3 points, and two steals apiece from Tyler Charifa and Blake Hoban.
Charlie Seitz had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals for Orthopedics, Andrew Diana 9 points and 6 boards, Nicolas Minahan 5 rebounds and 4 points, Adam Wesner 4 points, and Nick Ball 3 points.
Sunrise Rotary edged Rotary, 46-44, with Yovani Gonzalez posting 18 points and 9 rebounds, Jacks Madigan 12 points and 5 boards, Dylan Foster 5 points and 6 rebounds, Trevin Cholmondeley 6 boards and 4 points, Trent Maher 5 rebounds, 4 points and 3 steals, and Nick Raymond 7 boards. David Brown paced Rotary with 25 points and 6 steals, while Anthony Clerici had 10 rebounds and 3 steals, Sean Pratt 7 points Austin Michie 5 points, George Laird 5 boards, and Jack Troendly 4 points.
Napa Police Officers Association downed Fazerrati's Pizza, 64-52, with Sam Brovelli getting 13 points and 11 rebounds. Angelo Vivan supplied 11 points, 7 boards and 2 steals, Matthew Shane 12 points and 4 steals, Trevor Ellena 12 rebounds and 8 points, Nate Allen 8 points and 10 boards, Cris Soto 7 boards and 5 points, and Justin Van Maren 5 points.
Tyson Tanksley had 21 points and 2 steals for Fazerrati's, Gabe Wilson 11 rebounds, 9 points and 3 steals, Christian Smith 9 points and 5 boards, RJ Campbell 7 points, 5 boards and 4 steals, and Hector Delgado 4 points.
Nielson Construction defeated Deputy Sheriffs Association, 54-43, as Jacob Aaron put up 13 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Bill Chaidez 9 boards, 6 points and 4 steals, Dylan Cody 10 boards and 2 steals,, Ian Avalos 10 points, Wyatt Chaidez and Davide Migotto 7 points apiece, Gary Yates 6 points, and Gavin Rabanal 3 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Riain Stults sparked Sheriffs with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Lucas Brandon had 12 rebounds and 8 points, Kyle Jezycki 8 points, 7 boards, 3 steals and 2 blocks, Elliot Suhr 5 boards and 3 points, and Erik Cosca, Jacob O'Connor and Kadel Hock 3 points each.
9th-10th Grade Boys
General Equipment Maintenance prevailed in overtime to edge R.E. Maher Construction, 61-56, led by Weilin Hu’s 23 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals, Matthew Zhou’s 16 points, 13 boards and 3 steals, Ulysses Toscano’s 8 rebounds and 6 points, Austin Graeber’s 8 points, and Michael Voldovinos’ 5 boards and 3 points.
Ricardo Torres had 23 points and 7 rebounds for Maher, Ishmael Lopez-Zuniga 16 points and 4 steals, Manuel Quintero 8 points, 8 boards and 2 steals, David Borrayo 7 points, Jose Torres 6 rebounds, and Jaelin Abernathy 5 boards.
Long Electric defeated Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center, 61-41, as Louie Canepa got 20 points and 10 rebounds, Tytan Bradley 20 points and 4 steals, Tommy Chrisco 19 rebounds and 16 points, Justin Ray 11 boards and 4 points, and Rocco Olhiser 5 boards.
Doug Bozzini had 15 points and 2 steals for Physical Therapy. Caden Nunes chipped in 9 points and 2 steals, Isaac Rodriguez 5 rebounds and 4 points, AJ Scheiner 4 points, Ralph Mizona 3 steals, and Gustavo Avina 3 points.
Anette's Chocolates defeated Mark Coleman Insurance, 47-38, with Zach Allen getting 15 points and 14 rebounds, Max Knauer 8 points and 2 steals, Aiden Jobe 6 points and 2 steals, Dylan Scopes 7 points, Caydin Nelson 5 points, and Cameron Patterson 3 steals.
Aaron Thomas had 9 points for Mark Coleman, German Jacob 6 points and 5 rebounds, Julian Vega 7 points, Manuel Rios 6 points, Mauricio Estrada 3 points, and Nicolas Haick-Delgado 3 steals.